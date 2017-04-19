123GO! Project hosts first show in Vail | SummitDaily.com

A collection of some of the biggest names in music — Stefan Lessard of the Dave Matthews Band, Mike McCready from Pearl Jam, FUEL lead singer Brett Scallions and drummer Kenneth Schalk — performed a free concert Saturday in Vail for the 123GO! Project. The concert marked the first free outdoor performance for the 123GO! Project, with the Dave Matthews Band taking a year off from touring and McCready and Pearl Jam being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a little over a week ago.