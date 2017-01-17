Ways to spend 48 hours in Silverthorne | SummitDaily.com

Back to: Explore Summit
Ways to spend 48 hours in Silverthorne
January 17, 2017
MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR WINTER TRIP TO THE HIGH COUNTRY
By Leo Wolfson / Brought to you by the town of Silverthorne
NESTLED ALONG THE BANKS OF THE SPARKLING BLUE RIVER LIES Silverthorne, a mountain community with a small town feel but an ambiance that provides even more. Silverthorne’s location is de ned by a breathtaking array of surrounding peaks, but just as impressive is the amount of activities to choose from when exploring the area. Here’s the best of what 48 hours in Silverthorne can get you this winter.
DAY ONE
The Red Buffalo Café is a Silverthorne staple, building a strong reputation on artisan coffee and a community focus. Red Buffalo’s baristas stir coffee with chopsticks (reusable) and 100 percent of profits from books sold on their shelves go to the local library.
One way to explore the outdoors without ever leaving town is to go ice-skating at glistening North Pond. e skating o ers a smooth ‘rink’ feel in a natural setting. e pond will host the 7th annual Pabst Colorado Pond Hockey Tournament from Feb. 17-19.
After spending time on the frigid ice, warm up with some indoor exercise in the 65,000 square foot Silverthorne Recreation Center. Kids can channel their inner dolphin as they splash through the rec center’s four pools and cascade down their three slides. Mom and Dad will love the many tness classes available as well as the expansive weight rooms. Before heading back into the wintry outdoors, replenish the soul with a visit to the hot tub, sauna or steam room.
Now that it’s lunch time, check out the non-breakfast items at the Blue Moon Bakery and Café, which offers a full menu of sandwiches, wraps, salads and soup. They also have exquisite baked goods and one of the biggest selections of gluten-free pastries in the county.
Time to gain some elevation — just a stone’s throw away from town lie a number of hikes that are perfect for all abilities. e mostly at Mesa Cortina trail is a easy hike but for something more challenging try skin- ning or snowshoeing 13,189-foot Red Peak.
Well, would you look at that, it’s already dinnertime. e Mint is a short drive from both of these hikes and is one of the most unique restaurants in Silverthorne, with a history that stretches back to the 1800s.
DAY TWO
Starting your day at the homey Mountain Lyon Café is a wise choice as heaping platters of breakfast burritos, sandwiches, pancakes and French toast dot the menu. After that rigorous first day you’ve earned yourself a shopping spree. Make a trip to the Outlets At Silverthorne and you’ll notice they’ve got a little something for everyone, with high fashion from Ralph Lauren to delectable sweets at the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.
Sledding down a snowy slope as wind rustles your hair and cold air envelopes your lungs is an experience that harkens back to childhood days. Share that joy with the kids while sledding at Rainbow Park. The park boasts a number of different-sized slopes so even the faintest of heart can have a great time. A sizable field that borders the hill can also be a prime spot to build a snowman or do some snowball harvesting.
After that busy morning you’ll likely have an appetite, and for one of the best lunches in town check out local favorite Sunshine Café for gourmet plates like grilled ranch steak, grilled salmon and the Sunshine country Pasta.
Stepping into a river may seem like a crazy idea during the winter but fly-fishing can be pursued almost 365 days of the year in Summit County. Certain portions of the sparkling Blue River and William’s Fork Reservoir rarely freeze and bait-chomping, trophy-sized trout are catchable if shed correctly. If unfamiliar with these waters or fly-fishing in the winter, contact Cutthroat Anglers for half-day guided trips.
No visit to Silverthorne is complete without a trip to the only brewpub in town, the Bakers’ Brewery. Bakers’ sports a diverse menu while their beer is well-crafted, ranging from the light Buzzbird Belgian Wheat to the black seasonal saison Winter is Coming.
One last activity awaits with a cultural trip to the Lake Dillon Theatre Company (LDTC). LDTC offers a variety of professional plays and performances throughout the winter. Taking in tantalizing Frank Sinatra cabaret odes and heartwarming holiday pieces will feel like attending a Broadway play, but with the advantage of the intimate Silverthorne setting.
Town of Silverthorne, 601 Center Circle, Silverthorne (970) 262-7300, silverthorne.org
