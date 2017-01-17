Ways to spend 48 hours in Silverthorne | SummitDaily.com

Sledding down a snowy slope as wind rustles your hair and cold air envelopes your lungs is an experience that harkens back to childhood days. Share that joy with the kids while sledding at Rainbow Park. The park boasts a number of different-sized slopes so even the faintest of heart can have a great time. A sizable field that borders the hill can also be a prime spot to build a snowman or do some snowball harvesting.

After that busy morning you’ll likely have an appetite, and for one of the best lunches in town check out local favorite Sunshine Café for gourmet plates like grilled ranch steak, grilled salmon and the Sunshine country Pasta.

Stepping into a river may seem like a crazy idea during the winter but fly-fishing can be pursued almost 365 days of the year in Summit County. Certain portions of the sparkling Blue River and William’s Fork Reservoir rarely freeze and bait-chomping, trophy-sized trout are catchable if shed correctly. If unfamiliar with these waters or fly-fishing in the winter, contact Cutthroat Anglers for half-day guided trips.

No visit to Silverthorne is complete without a trip to the only brewpub in town, the Bakers’ Brewery. Bakers’ sports a diverse menu while their beer is well-crafted, ranging from the light Buzzbird Belgian Wheat to the black seasonal saison Winter is Coming.

One last activity awaits with a cultural trip to the Lake Dillon Theatre Company (LDTC). LDTC offers a variety of professional plays and performances throughout the winter. Taking in tantalizing Frank Sinatra cabaret odes and heartwarming holiday pieces will feel like attending a Broadway play, but with the advantage of the intimate Silverthorne setting.