A Celebration of Haute Cuisine features student chefs | SummitDaily.com

A Celebration of Haute Cuisine features student chefs
January 14, 2017
Colorado Mountain College Culinary Institute student chefs will serve up a sumptuous four-course dinner to showcase their skills at an annual benefit for scholarships. Many graduates of the renowned program have gone on to work in top restaurants throughout, and beyond, Colorado.
The annual event is presented by the culinary institute and Keystone Resort, in partnership with Breckenridge Distillery and Broken Compass Brewing.
“A Celebration of Haute Cuisine” is set for Thursday, Feb. 16, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Keystone Ranch, 1437 County Road 150, Keystone.
Current students of the institute will prepare the evening’s fare under the direction of Keystone Ranch executive chef Steve Vlass, a 2005 graduate of the culinary program.
Paired with the courses will be a variety of beverages, from low, non-alcohol aperitifs to whiskey, beer and wine.
The event is sponsored by Vail Resort’s Epic Promise with additional support provided by Kaiser Permanente. Tickets are $165 per person ($175 after Jan. 31). Tables (for eight) are $2,000, and patron tickets (two) are $500. RSVPs are requested by Jan. 31.
Tickets may be purchased online at CMCFoundation.org/make-my-gift. Designate your gift to the Keystone Culinary Dinner or contact Kendra Rhodes at the CMC Foundation, (970) 947-8360 or karhodes@coloradomtn.edu.
