A&E briefs: April 1 deadline for young composers competition | SummitDaily.com

Sponsored by Summit Music and Arts, the third annual Young Composers Competition is designed to provide an opportunity for musicians and composers ages 10-18 who live in Clear Creek, Eagle, Grand, Lake, Park, Routt and Summit counties to enter one or more original compositions for critique.

The deadline for entries is April 1. It costs $20 per composition. For details, competition guidelines and regulations, and application forms go to SummitMusicAndArts.org and click on “Events.” For questions or to sponsor a young composer, email info@lenrhodesmusic.com.

Signing for ‘Unbound’ Thursday at Next Page Books

Steph Jagger, author of “UNBOUND: A Story of Snow and Self-Discovery” will be at Next Page Books and Nosh starting at 6 p.m., Thursday for a book-signing.

Jagger’s novel came after a moment of clarity that led her from a dissatisfied existence climbing corporate ladders to the life she always wanted, according to a news release.

In a moment, Jagger quit her job, took on a second mortgage and sold everything she owns — save her ski equipment and laptop. She did all this so she could follow winter across five continents on a mission to break the world record for most vertical feet skied in a single year.

“Unbound” was published Jan. 24 and retails for $26.99. For more information about the event, go to NextPageBooks.com or call the bookstore at (970) 668-9291.

Friends of Library to host info event on book clubs

Sponsored by the Friends of the Library, the ninth annual Book Club Tea will be from 2-4 p.m., Feb. 22, in the Blue River Room of the North Branch Library in Silverthorne.

At the event, which comes with a “Downton Abbey” theme this year, members of book clubs — or anyone who would like to join one — will hear what services the Summit County Library can offer while the clubs produce their reading recommendations.

There are more than 20 active book clubs in Summit County that have either shared their information with the North Branch Library or have attended the annual book club tea, according to the library. At the event, the library will provide the tea and guests are asked to bring teatime snacks. Also, prizes will be awarded for correct answers to trivia questions based on “Downton Abbey.”

“Everyone is encouraged to wear hats and gloves and brush up on their knowledge of the TV series for our trivia contest. All attendees leave with a prize,” North Branch Library branch manager Janet Good said in a news release.

Typically, the most enjoyable part of the afternoon tea has been when each book club recommends the best reads from the past year, according to the library. The result is a shareable list of at least 80 recommended titles. The list is sent out via email to all attendees and is available at the North Branch Library.

Go to SummitCountyLibraries.org for more details or pick up a flier at any of the library’s Summit County locations to learn more about this upcoming event.