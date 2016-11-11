A&E briefs: Best of The West Fest comes to Silverthorne | SummitDaily.com

Best of The West Fest comes to Silverthorne

Silverthorne is hosting the first annual Best of the West Fest Nov. 11-12. This inaugural event was created in the style of the Colorado Cowboy Poetry Reading, and brings Western music and storytelling to life in Silverthorne.

The festival will feature performances by Leon Joseph Littlebird and Connie Dover beginning Friday, Nov. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Dillon Theatre Company’s interim location in the green building at the Outlets at Silverthorne. Tickets start at $10.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, Sons and Brothers with opener Bill Hearne take the stage at the Silverthorne Pavilion starting at 6:30 p.m. Individual tickets start at $12.

Additionally, the town of Silverthorne will host two educational sessions, on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Silverthorne Pavilion. At 10 a.m. Connie Dover will present, “The Journey of Music from the British Isles, Across the Pond to the American West,” followed by the “Indigenous History of Music” presented by Leon Joseph Littlebird at 11 a.m. Both family-friendly educational sessions are free and open to the public. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (970) 262-7370.

Keystone Science School hosts movie night

In celebration of the opening of camp registration for Keystone Science School’s (KSS) Summer of Imagination, KSS is hosting the inaugural movie night and camp registration launch party Friday, Nov. 11, from 6–9:30 p.m.

Past and future campers are invited for a night of science, food and fun. Parents can drop off their children at 6 p.m. at KSS. Registration is $25. KSS will provide dinner, have a showing of the movie “Jungle Book” and have some science activities. At the close of the night, parents can pick up their children anytime between 9–9:30 p.m. Register at KeystoneScienceSchool.org or call (970) 468-2098.

Blessing of the Boards

St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church will be celebrating the joy of living in the mountains and honoring those who make it possible with a special blessing of skis and boards after the Tuesday community dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy dinner, followed by hot chocolate and cookies and a brief blessing of skis and boards. Everyone will receive a special sticker and there will be prizes for the best ski outfit, oldest equipment, oldest skier and youngest skier. The church is located on the corner of Lincoln and French streets in Breckenridge.

Holiday happenings at the Outlets at Silverthorne

The Outlets at Silverthorne are celebrating the season with a variety of special events and sales. Kick off the shopping season on Nov. 12 with the 11th annual Charity Shopping Extravaganza. The $25 ticket, which is donated to charity, includes free prize drawings and giveaways, breakfast, exclusive shopping discounts and more. Shop Black Friday deals at stores such as Coach, Banana Republic, Nike, J.Crew and more starting at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, with many sales continuing until Nov. 28. Recently the Outlets have welcomed new stores including FANZZ Sports apparel store, Sketchers and Twisted Trails Running Co. Holiday and extended hours begin on Dec. 1.

Full moon photography fundraiser for Breckenridge Heritage Alliance

Join Steve Johnson as he shares his passion for photography, a full moon and capturing the beautiful serenity of historic Valley Brook Cemetery on Sunday, Nov. 13. Valley Brook Cemetery, listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, is a peaceful park-like setting lending itself to the creative and artistic talents abundant in Summit County. Only 15 spots are available for this event and if canceled due to weather, a refund will be made. Valley Brook Cemetery is at 905 Airport Road in Breckenridge, and the event is from 4–7 p.m. Please arrive at 3:45 p.m., 24 hour cancellation required. The cost is $20 and proceeds benefit the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance. Reservations may be made online at breckheritage.com, Must be 15 or over. Please park at the Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. Recommended equipment is at least two lenses (close-ups and zoom), tripod and a flashlight.

—Compiled by Heather Jarvis