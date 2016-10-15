A&E briefs: Library event, Alpine Dance Academy musical | SummitDaily.com

Library event brings Alexander Hamilton to life

Come hear a real statesman. Alexander Hamilton, in the form of Hal Bidlack, will speak in the Buffalo Mountain Room in the County Commons, Frisco, on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. This free program is sponsored by the Summit County Libraries’ adult fall reading program, “Read. Relax. Repeat.” Bidlack will bring Hamilton alive for the audience, providing a very real sense of the history of our nation’s founding. His portrayal captures the intellect, wit, humor and humanity of this important historical figure.

Alpine Dance Academy musical

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the Alpine Dance Academy’s Alpine Conservatory Theater program is putting on a musical called “Kindred Spirits” at Warren Station in Keystone. It will feature singing, acting and dancing in a Halloween show. Audience members are encouraged to come in costume for an on-stage costume contest, and the cast will be out in the lobby with candy after the show so the audience can “trick-or-meet” them. Admission is $5 and audience members have two chances to see the show with performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.