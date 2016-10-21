A&E briefs: Wit and Wine for Timberline, author signing at Next Page | SummitDaily.com

Book signing with author of ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ at Next Page

New York Times and USA Today bestselling author W. Bruce Cameron will be at the Next Page Books & Nosh on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 2–4 p.m. signing his novel, “A Dog’s Purpose.” Told from the perspective of Bailey, a dog whose name and breed change with each new life, “A Dog’s Purpose” conveys what really could be going on in a dog’s mind.

The book — which spent a year on the New York Times Best Seller list — is heading to the big screen on Jan. 27, 2017. “A Dog’s Purpose,” from director Lasse Hallström (“The Cider House Rules,” “Dear John,” “The 100-Foot Journey”), shares the story of one devoted dog (voiced by Josh Gad) who finds the meaning of his own existence through the lives of the humans he teaches to laugh and love.

The family film told from the dog’s perspective also stars Britt Robertson, KJ Apa, John Ortiz, Peggy Lipton, Juliet Rylance, Luke Kirby, Pooch Hall and Dennis Quaid. More information about the movie can be found on http://www.adogspurposemovie.com.

Magic Rob to perform at Barkley Ballroom

The Barkley Ballroom in Frisco hosts Magic Rob’s Comedy Show on Sunday, Oct. 23. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the magic show is from 4:30–5:30 p.m., with balloon animals and a kid’s dance party from 5:30–6:30 p.m., closing at 7 p.m. Magic Rob’s Comedy Show combines visual magic with tons of laughter to create an evening for the family.

Rob started developing his unique brand of comedy combined with magic when he learned his first magic trick at the age of 6. By the time he was in high school, he was performing his show for numerous festivals, schools and family events.

Many families know him from his performances at birthday parties in the Summit County area and as the house magician at Old Chicago in Silverthorne for over 16 years. Tickets are $10, and parents and kids under 2 are free. There will be food available.

—Summit Daily Staff