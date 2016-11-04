A&E news: Veteran’s Day film, Summit Youth Orchestra concert | SummitDaily.com

Veterans take steps toward healing in “Almost Sunrise”

In recognition of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, across Colorado, Alpine Bank is presenting free screenings of the independent film “Almost Sunrise” throughout the month. The local showing will be in Breckenridge on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College. The event will benefit Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center (BOEC).

“Almost Sunrise” tells the inspiring story of two young men, Tom Voss and Anthony Anderson, who, in an attempt to put their haunting combat experiences behind them, embark on an extraordinary journey — a 2,700-mile trek on foot across America.

While the film exposes some of the brutality of war, it doesn’t dwell there. It’s ultimately a story of hope and potential solutions. Most importantly, the film reveals the promise of holistic practices for healing. Where the stereotypes of “the broken veteran” or “homecoming hero” leave off, the film continues onward, offering an unprecedented portrait of those who return from war. “Almost Sunrise” connects with a universal human aspiration for happiness and through Tom and Anthony’s genuine search.

The suicide statistics for our returning veterans are staggering — 22 U.S. veterans take their own lives each day — which means we lose more soldiers to suicide than to combat. “Almost Sunrise” is a timely and groundbreaking look at what could be a missing piece of the puzzle — the true nature of the psychological wounds of returning soldiers known as “moral injury,” and the undeniable potential power of meditation and nature therapy in helping veterans to reclaim their lives.

“‘Almost Sunrise’ helps to shine a light on serious issues facing our veterans,” said Allison Nadel, Alpine Bank regional marketing director, in a statement. “We felt this film tour was an opportunity to share this important message of hope and healing with our communities.”

While this film is unrated, it does deal with issues of violence, war, mental health, trauma, suicide and addiction; there are also instances of mild cursing. Parents and educators should use their discretion if considering accompanying children 14 or under.

Alpine Bank will sponsor free showings of this film throughout Colorado during the month of November. Please visit alpinebank.com/veteransday2016 for a complete schedule and show times.

Summit Youth Orchestra concert, auditions

Summit Youth Orchestra is hosting its fall concert, “Water Music,” on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. at the Dillon Community Church. Please consider donating to the church’s food drive by bringing a nonperishable food item, toiletry or baby supply to the concert.

Summit Youth Orchestra will be starting its next session in January, and is accepting auditions for all instruments from grades 7-12, or by teacher recommendation for younger students. The semester will run Jan. 8 through March 26. The cost for the semester is $175, which includes nine rehearsals and one concert performance. Rehearsals are held on Sunday evenings at Dillon Community Church. Auditions will be held at Dillon Community Church on Nov. 6 from 5:30–8 p.m.

Students who play a string, brass or wind instrument should be prepared to play two scales (one major and one minor, two octaves) and two short solo pieces, one fast and one slow, demonstrating contrasting styles. Nothing needs to be memorized. Percussionists should prepare five rudiments of their choice on snare and one solo on a mallet instrument. Contact Michaela at summityouthorchestra@gmail.com.

Backstage Theatre volunteer training

On Sunday, Nov. 13, from 4–5:15 p.m., the Breckenridge Backstage Theatre will host a chance for potential volunteers to see how it all works with a volunteer training. Included in the training will be a short preview of “She Loves Me,” opening Nov. 25.

Every performance at the Backstage needs at least three volunteers. Two behind the bar and one or more showing guests to their seats. Volunteers arrive an hour before the show to set things up and greet the guests, then watch the show — a free premium ticket to that night’s show is included — and help at intermission. Lastly, the volunteers help the audience on their way and tidy up the place. Volunteers can sign up as individuals, pairs or trios. Families can volunteer too, adults behind the bar and kids ushering. Please contact the box office manager to RSVP at Kimstatham@hotmail.com or call (970) 453-0199.

