Alpine Dance Academy’s most fun, laid-back recital of year coming Friday

Every year, Alpine Dance Academy puts on a serious recital, much like the kind anyone would expect at other dance studios.

It's never the academy's annual Halloween variety show, however, which stands as a chance for the performers and instructors to kick back a little bit, have some fun and dress up in Halloween costumes, perhaps with a little — or a lot — of fake blood.

This year's show is being called "Kindred Spirits: A Haunted High School Musical," and more than anything, it's a fun recital that includes elements of audience participation while allowing some of the school's performers to do a little acting, too.

The plotline and script were produced entirely in-house at the academy, and the writer even has a few jokes parents might find funny as the children sing, dance and act the whole show.

This is a family-friendly event, and it will include an onstage costume contest that's open to all audience members, in addition to an interactive dance led by the performers and a "Trick-or -Meet" event with the cast after the show.

The show starts at 6 p.m. Friday at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Children ages 4 and under get in free.

Recommended Stories For You

For more, AlpineDanceAcademy.com.