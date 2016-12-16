Alpine Vibes dance company presents Winter Showcase | SummitDaily.com

Alpine Vibes, the competitive dance company of Alpine Dance Academy in Frisco, will present its Winter Showcase on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. Throughout the summer and the beginning of the dance year, the Alpine Vibes work on routines in all different styles of dance that are performed at regional dance competitions in Denver. The Winter Showcase performance is the only time these routines will be seen in Summit County. Additionally, the company’s seven Senior Vibes, Jenessa Bjork, Laila Golgoon, Emily Wallace, Klara Smith, Cameron Dahman, Megan Kidd and Jarelle Bjork have been working on their own choreography. Their senior work will also be presented in the Winter Showcase.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and children 4 and under are admitted free with an adult ticket purchase. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance begins at 7 p.m. Dessert and an evening of dancing with DJ Courtney Hampton will directly follow the performance. A cash bar is provided by the Riverwalk staff. Attendees are asked to dress in “mountain formal” attire.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door only, cash or check, payable to Alpine Dance Academy. The Winter Showcase is a fundraiser for the Summit Dance Fund, a 501c3 nonprofit scholarship fund. Visit summitdancefund.org to read all about the Summit Dance Fund.