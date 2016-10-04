Annual Dancing with the Mountain Stars in Keystone raises money for wellness | SummitDaily.com

St. Anthony Summit Medical Center and the Summit Medical Center Health Foundation hosted the ninth annual Dancing with the Mountain Stars Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Keystone Conference Center. In front of a sold-out house, dance debuts were given by local Mountain Stars (Holly Adnan, Jaime FitzSimons, Kim Ramey, Dr. Jim Oberheide, Heather Boucher, Tony Cammarata, Ginny Vietti, and Dr. Jules Rosen) who were partnered with professional Las Vegas and Hollywood stars for Saturday night’s competition. Top awards were presented to Ginny Vietti for the Judge’s Choice Award, Tony Cammarata for the People’s Choice Award and Dr. Jim Oberheide for the Stephanie Roller Award for Most Improved Dancer.

In addition to the funds raised by the dinner and gala sponsors, this year’s event included a special $15,000 match from Vail Resorts EpicPromise which, with the generosity of the audience, raised over $30,000 in a fast five-minute game of “heads or tails.” The Summit community initiatives benefiting from this year’s event include: Collaborative Community Care, which improves access to care, promotes healthy pregnancies and fosters mental health; Cardiac Disease Prevention; Forensic Nurse Examiner Program (FNE), which provides comprehensive care to victims of assault or violence; and Injury Prevention Programs including ThinkFirst, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and Stepping On to prevent serious injuries.