Artists from Mongolia to Mexico pull all-nighter at International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Artists from Mongolia to Mexico pull all-nighter at International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge
January 27, 2017
Teams from across the globe will wrap up a week of shaving, chipping and carving this morning as they compete for top honors at the International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge.
The competition began Jan. 24, with each team getting 65 hours total over five days to turn a 12-foot-tall, 20-ton block of snow into a work of art.
The Chinese came with a sea-inspired designed called “Mermaid” while the defending champs, a team from Vermont, sought to create a unifying message with their work.
The contest features first-time qualifiers from India, in addition to squads from Mongolia, Italy, Mexico, the U.S. and more.
The sculpting ends at 9 a.m. today after an over-night marathon. The awards ceremony is set for 2 p.m., Jan. 28, and the sculptures will remain on display until approximately 7 p.m., Feb. 5.
