Author Laurel McHargue visits Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Award-winning author Laurel McHargue is joining the staff of the North Branch Library on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4–5 p.m. to reveal the ending of the Missing Ending Book Club’s book choice, “Waterwight” by McHargue. She is a 1983 graduate of The United States Military Academy, West Point. She grew up in Braintree, Massachusetts, and somehow found her way to Leadville, where she taught and currently lives with her husband and Ranger, the German shepherd.

“When I think of my teen years, I remember my stressful feelings about the future,” McHargue said in a statement. “There were so many unknowns. Someday I’d have to be independent from my family, and I had no idea what that would look like or feel like. Books provided and still provide adventures, escapes, challenges and answers. Teens today have the world at their fingertips and can learn, on their own timetable, about whatever interests them. I do believe that knowledge is power, and reading can educate on many levels.”

“Miss?” is her first novel, based on her experience as a first-year teacher. The book earned the IndieReader Approved Award. “Waterwight: Book I” of the Waterwight Series is her second novel, a young adult fantasy adventure compared to Neil Gaiman’s novel “Coraline” by a KIRKUS reviewer. It won a second place EVVY Award for fiction/fantasy. “Haikus Can Amuse: 366 Haiku Starters” is her third release. “Hai CLASS ku” is her fourth release, a haiku workbook with an associated 2017 contest for students.

“I will always challenge students to expand their vocabulary so they don’t feel awkward in social situations,” McHargue said. “That’s one reason I added a synonym glossary at the end of ‘Waterwight.’ Reading many different types of books will expand your vocabulary and take you places you might never go. Being well read will also make you a far more interesting person.”

Her goal is to author as many books as possible in genres of every type. All of her books are available from Amazon.

“Waterwight” started with a dream, according to McHargue.

“My inspiration for all of the unique characters came from dreams and from real people I knew or met while I was writing the story,” she said. “My characters constantly surprised me, and my story evolved as I wrote it. I had a blast writing each scene. I hope readers will have as much fun turning the pages as I had writing them.”

“Waterwight: Book I” is the first book in what will be a series of books or at least three novels.

“I’m working on ‘Waterwight: Flux, Book II’ of the Waterwight Series now. It should be available early 2017,” she said. “I write books to engage readers in my stories, and I have many more stories to write. My greatest thrill is seeing new reviews on Amazon from readers who enjoy my work, and hearing from my readers via social media.

McHargue facilitates the Cloud City Writers group. Visit her in Leadville and/or check out her blog where she writes about life, real and imagined, at leadvillelaurel.com.