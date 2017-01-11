Backcountry Film Festival returns Jan. 21 to Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

For more information about the Backcountry Film Festival and a schedule of films: winterwildlands.org/backcountry-film-festival/

Ticket Price: $12/per person. Available at the door or on-line at BackcountryBabes.com/films

Swag: Gear from SCARPA, Osprey Packs, Pistil Designs, G3 Genuine Guide Gear, Clif Bar, DPS Skis and others will be included in the silent auction and raffle.

The 12th annual Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival will take place at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge on Saturday, Jan. 21. The screening is hosted by Backcountry Babes, and proceeds will benefit its women’s avalanche scholarship fund.

The Backcountry Film Festival tours more than 100 cities in the United States. Viewers will be immersed in a night of drama and inspiration that captures the spirit of winter across the globe, from China to California’s high Sierras. The short pieces range from 2 to 16 minutes, and each is a wild ride celebrating the “human-powered” experience of winter in the backcountry.

FILM FESTIVAL — HIGHLIGHTS

Emily Hargrave, who took over Backcountry Babes with her business partner Michelle Tram two years ago, is excited about this year’s collection of films.

“These films get shown all around the country, November through March, and we are so excited to be bringing the festival to Breckenridge again,” she said. “Adventure, environment and climate, youth outdoors and ski culture — you’ll find it all in this award-winning lineup.

“‘China, A Skier’s Journey’ is a fascinating voyage that follows skiers using traditional equipment through the wilds of the Altai and into crowded urban cities,” Hargrave added. “‘Reflections,’ by well-known filmmaker Ben Sturgulewski, is a gorgeous, dreamlike meditation and will definitely be a favorite; and ‘Education’ follows a father and his 11-year-old daughter as they journey to Antarctica.”

Hargrave’s personal top pick is probably “The Lost Sierra,” by filmmaker Colby Elliot, she said.

“The filmmaker happens to be my boyfriend, and I make a brief appearance in the film,” she said.

BACKCOUNTRY BABES

Backcountry Babes was founded in 1997 with the purpose of providing opportunities for women of different abilities and ages to gain skills in outdoor recreational sports, backcountry safety and to participate in fun adventures together. The Backcountry Film Festival is a fundraiser for the group to help provide women’s avalanche education scholarships.

For women who are interested in the group, Hargrave advised, “We will be doing hut trips that are a great way to learn more about backcountry skiing. The trips include home-style meals, and are led by professional guides to keep everyone safe.”

The hut trips are appropriate for intermediate to advanced backcountry skiers. For beginners interested in learning more about the sport, Backcountry Babes will host a Backcountry Ski Tour on March 4.

Looking for even more adventure? Advanced skiers are welcome to explore the Backcountry Babes trips to British Columbia and Japan.