Beer-pairing dinner benefits the National Repertory Orchestra | SummitDaily.com

The Fall Classic Breckenridge Brewery Beer Dinner combines the culinary world with craft beer. Enjoy libations from Breckenridge Brewery — brews not found at the local store — paired with four courses. Master brewer Jimmy Walker will select specialty brews to pair with each of the plates provided by the Blue River Bistro. A full cash bar will also be available. The dinner will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Blue River Bistro, 305 N. Main St. in Breckenridge. The event will honor Barbara and Jim Calvin for their years of service and dedication to the National Repertory Orchestra (NRO).

The evening will begin with pear and cranberry braised pork belly, toasted baguette and apple butter, paired with the brewery’s Sour Cherry Rye. The second course consists of seared iceberg wedge, confit chicken, roasted butternut squash and saison vinaigrette, paired with Pear Saison. The third course includes honey and ale glazed beef short rib, pecan crusted sweet potato pie and collard greens, paired with Fall Classic Autumn Lager. For dessert, blackberry and date strudel, sweet beer cream and bourbon molasses will be paired with Bourbon Barrel Bock with Ruby Peaches.

The Calvins are members of the NRO’s Sustainers group, which is comprised of significant contributors to the organization in time, talent and finances. Barbara is also a current NRO board member and leader of the Community Link program, which connects NRO musicians with members of the Summit County community. Jim currently serves on the NRO’s Finance Committee and is Barbara’s right-hand man in accomplishing heroic tasks for the Community Link program. When they are not serving the NRO, you will often find them cheering on the Broncos, playing with their grandchildren, traveling to far corners of the Earth and actively participating in their church. The NRO would like to recognize their generosity, boundless energy and full support of the organization and entire community.

The Blue River Bistro and Breckenridge Brewery will generously donate 100 percent of proceeds from the event to the NRO. Tickets for the event are $75 per person, excluding gratuity. RSVP to the NRO by calling (970) 453-5825, or go online at http://www.nromusic.com. Seating is limited.