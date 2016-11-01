Ben Pleimann and David Morris present ‘7 Summits’ | SummitDaily.com

The Summit County Library continues the Adult Fall Reading Program’s events on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. with Ben Pleimann and David Morris presenting “Our Journey to Climb 7 Summits.” The presentation occurs in the Mt. Royal Room in the Frisco County Commons.

According to their website, the team conquered both Aconcagua in December 2015 and Mt. Elbrus this past August. Both residents of Colorado, Pleimann and Morris will share their summit experiences with the library audience.

Pleimann took several expeditions into the high mountains throughout North America and decided to take his adventures one step further by summiting and skiing down the tallest mountains in the world.

While this adventure began as just a jaunt for two friends who love skiing, Pleimann and Morris decided to turn their trip into an opportunity for positive change. Through their shared passions for snow, and pushing themselves to new limits, Morris and Pleimann decided to ski Aconcagua. Attend this program for first-hand exposure to their climbs’ challenges and successes.