 2016 Best of Summit service winners | SummitDaily.com

2016 Best of Summit service winners

Best Barbershop

  1. Gentlemen’s Barbershop
  2. Cost Cutters
  3. Ol’Time Barber Shop

Best Dentist

  1. Backcountry Dental
  2. Ten Mile Dental
  3. Dillon Family Dental

Best Doctor

  1. Doc PJ, CPGH High Country Healthcare
  2. Dr. Erin Beckerman, CPGH High Country Healthcare
  3. Dr. Winfield, CPGH High Country Healthcare

Best Physical Therapy Office

  1. Axis
  2. Avalanche
  3. Howard Head

Best Real Estate Agent

  1. Dave Greenberg, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate
  2. Laurie Huggins, Breckenridge Associates Real Estate
  3. Anne Maria Ohly, Omni Real Estate

Best Real Estate Firm

  1. Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate
  2. Breckenridge Associates Real Estate
  3. RE/MAX Properties of the Summit

Best Accounting Firm

  1. Stuhr & Associates
  2. Swift, Snow and Associates
  3. H&R Block

Best Architect

  1. Allen-Guerra Architecture
  2. Matthew Stais Architecture
  3. bhh Partners

Best Auto Maintenance/Repair Shop

  1. High Country Auto Repair
  2. Summit Automotive Group
  3. Specialized Truck & SUV

Best Banks

  1. First Bank
  2. Alpine Bank
  3. Wells Fargo

Best Carpet Cleaners

  1. Mountain Pride Cleaning
  2. A Kinder Carpet
  3. High Country Cleaning Service

Best Chiropractor

  1. Auth Chiropractic and Vitality Center
  2. Summit Chiropractic
  3. Chiropractic Health and Acupuncture

Best Convenience Store/Gas Station

  1. City Market – Dillon
  2. Loaf and Jug – Frisco
  3. Loaf and Jug – Breckenridge

Best Day Care/Child Care

  1. Little Red Schoolhouse
  2. Lake Dillon Preschool
  3. Timberline Learning Center

Best Day Spa

  1. Blue Sage Spa
  2. Serenity Spa and Salon
  3. Keystone Lodge & Spa

Best Electrician

  1. All Electric Company
  2. Blue Bird Electric
  3. Jerry Stein Electric

Best Insurance Agent

  1. Rob Nelson – State Farm
  2. Leslie Wiese – American Family Insurance
  3. Jenn Fuhrman – Arrow Insurance

Best Landscaper

  1. Neils Lunceford
  2. A Cut Above Forestry
  3. Raindrops on Roses

Best Massage Therapist

  1. Radiant Mountain Massage
  2. Auth Chiropractic and Vitality Center
  3. Corpus Sanus Spa

Best Optometrist/Eye Care

  1. Complete Family Eyecare – Dr. Ward
  2. Eyes on Breckenridge – Dr. Giovagnoli
  3. Summit Eye Center – Dr. Cook

Best Painting Company

  1. Sunshine Painting
  2. Old World Painting
  3. Great Divide Painting

Best Pet Grooming

  1. Animal Lover’s
  2. A&A Pet Supply
  3. PetCo

Best Pharmacy

  1. City Market – Dillon
  2. City Market – Breckenridge
  3. Walgreens

Best Plumber

  1. Wieronski Plumbing & Heating
  2. Countywide Plumbing & Heating
  3. Breckenridge Mechanical Services

Best Property Management/Rental Company

  1. SkyRun Vacation Rentals
  2. Summit Mountain Rentals
  3. Breckenridge Grand Vacations

Best Salon Services (Hair & Nail)

  1. Bella Pella Salon Bar
  2. Southern Exposure Salon
  3. Breckenridge Hair Company

Best Shuttle Service

  1. Colorado Mountain Express
  2. Peak 1 Express
  3. Summit Express

Snow Removal Service

  1. Helton Backhoe
  2. Avalanche Snow Plowing
  3. The Snow Farmer

Best Veterinarian

  1. Peak Performance Veterinary Group
  2. Frisco Animal Hospital
  3. Breckenridge Animal Clinic

 

Trending In: Best of Summit

Trending Sitewide