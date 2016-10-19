2016 Best of Summit service winners | SummitDaily.com

2016 Best of Summit service winners
October 19, 2016
Best Barbershop
- Gentlemen’s Barbershop
- Cost Cutters
- Ol’Time Barber Shop
Best Dentist
- Backcountry Dental
- Ten Mile Dental
- Dillon Family Dental
Best Doctor
- Doc PJ, CPGH High Country Healthcare
- Dr. Erin Beckerman, CPGH High Country Healthcare
- Dr. Winfield, CPGH High Country Healthcare
Best Physical Therapy Office
- Axis
- Avalanche
- Howard Head
Best Real Estate Agent
- Dave Greenberg, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate
- Laurie Huggins, Breckenridge Associates Real Estate
- Anne Maria Ohly, Omni Real Estate
Best Real Estate Firm
- Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate
- Breckenridge Associates Real Estate
- RE/MAX Properties of the Summit
Best Accounting Firm
- Stuhr & Associates
- Swift, Snow and Associates
- H&R Block
Best Architect
- Allen-Guerra Architecture
- Matthew Stais Architecture
- bhh Partners
Best Auto Maintenance/Repair Shop
- High Country Auto Repair
- Summit Automotive Group
- Specialized Truck & SUV
Best Banks
- First Bank
- Alpine Bank
- Wells Fargo
Best Carpet Cleaners
- Mountain Pride Cleaning
- A Kinder Carpet
- High Country Cleaning Service
Best Chiropractor
- Auth Chiropractic and Vitality Center
- Summit Chiropractic
- Chiropractic Health and Acupuncture
Best Convenience Store/Gas Station
- City Market – Dillon
- Loaf and Jug – Frisco
- Loaf and Jug – Breckenridge
Best Day Care/Child Care
- Little Red Schoolhouse
- Lake Dillon Preschool
- Timberline Learning Center
Best Day Spa
- Blue Sage Spa
- Serenity Spa and Salon
- Keystone Lodge & Spa
Best Electrician
- All Electric Company
- Blue Bird Electric
- Jerry Stein Electric
Best Insurance Agent
- Rob Nelson – State Farm
- Leslie Wiese – American Family Insurance
- Jenn Fuhrman – Arrow Insurance
Best Landscaper
- Neils Lunceford
- A Cut Above Forestry
- Raindrops on Roses
Best Massage Therapist
- Radiant Mountain Massage
- Auth Chiropractic and Vitality Center
- Corpus Sanus Spa
Best Optometrist/Eye Care
- Complete Family Eyecare – Dr. Ward
- Eyes on Breckenridge – Dr. Giovagnoli
- Summit Eye Center – Dr. Cook
Best Painting Company
- Sunshine Painting
- Old World Painting
- Great Divide Painting
Best Pet Grooming
- Animal Lover’s
- A&A Pet Supply
- PetCo
Best Pharmacy
- City Market – Dillon
- City Market – Breckenridge
- Walgreens
Best Plumber
- Wieronski Plumbing & Heating
- Countywide Plumbing & Heating
- Breckenridge Mechanical Services
Best Property Management/Rental Company
- SkyRun Vacation Rentals
- Summit Mountain Rentals
- Breckenridge Grand Vacations
Best Salon Services (Hair & Nail)
- Bella Pella Salon Bar
- Southern Exposure Salon
- Breckenridge Hair Company
Best Shuttle Service
- Colorado Mountain Express
- Peak 1 Express
- Summit Express
Snow Removal Service
- Helton Backhoe
- Avalanche Snow Plowing
- The Snow Farmer
Best Veterinarian
- Peak Performance Veterinary Group
- Frisco Animal Hospital
- Breckenridge Animal Clinic
