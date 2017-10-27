 2017 Best of Summit Arts & Entertainment winners | SummitDaily.com

Best Art Gallery 

  1. Breckenridge Art Gallery
  2. High Country Artisans
  3. Gatherhouse Glassblowing Studio & Gallery

Best Apres Ski

  1. 6th Alley Bar & Grill
  2. Broken Compass Brewing
  3. Robbie’s Tavern

Best Community Event

  1. Colorado BBQ Challenge in Frisco
  2. Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships
  3. Oktoberfest

Best Concert Series

  1. Town of Dillon Concert Series
  2. Breckenridge Music Festival
  3. NRO Concert Series

Best Day Trip from Summit County

  1. Buena Vista
  2. Vail
  3. Green Mountain Reservoir

Best Entertainment Venue

  1. Silverthorne Performing Arts Center
  2. Dillon Amphitheatre
  3. Riverwalk Center

Best Guided Historic Tour

  1. Breckenridge Haunted Tour (Breckenridge Heritage Alliance)
  2. Frisco Guided Tours at Noon
  3. Walk Through History (Breckenridge Heritage Alliance)

Best Indoor Activities

  1. Silverthorne Recreation Center
  2. Escape Room Breckenridge
  3. The Speakeasy Movie Theatre

Best Late Night Scene

  1. Snake River Saloon & Steakhouse
  2. Sauce on the Blue
  3. Broken Compass Brewing

Best Local Band/Musician

  1. John Truscelli
  2. Beau Thomas
  3. Leon Joseph Littlebird

Best Museum

  1. Frisco Historic Park & Museum
  2. Barney Ford House Museum
  3. Tie: Mountain Top Children’s Museum; Breckenridge Welcome Center Free Museum

Best Performing Arts Group

  1. Lake Dillon Theatre Company
  2. Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
  3. National Repertory Orchestra

Best Place for a Romantic Date

  1. Ski Tip Lodge
  2. Hearthstone Restaurant
  3. Sauce on the Blue

Best Place to Dance

  1. Dillon Amphitheatre
  2. The Barkley Ballroom
  3. Gold Pan Saloon

Best Place to Impress Out-Of-State Guests

  1. Sapphire Point
  2. Alpenglow Stube
  3. Broken Compass Brewing

