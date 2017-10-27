2017 Best of Summit Arts & Entertainment winners
October 27, 2017
Best Art Gallery
- Breckenridge Art Gallery
- High Country Artisans
- Gatherhouse Glassblowing Studio & Gallery
Best Apres Ski
- 6th Alley Bar & Grill
- Broken Compass Brewing
- Robbie’s Tavern
Best Community Event
- Colorado BBQ Challenge in Frisco
- Breckenridge International Snow Sculpture Championships
- Oktoberfest
Best Concert Series
- Town of Dillon Concert Series
- Breckenridge Music Festival
- NRO Concert Series
Best Day Trip from Summit County
- Buena Vista
- Vail
- Green Mountain Reservoir
Best Entertainment Venue
- Silverthorne Performing Arts Center
- Dillon Amphitheatre
- Riverwalk Center
Best Guided Historic Tour
- Breckenridge Haunted Tour (Breckenridge Heritage Alliance)
- Frisco Guided Tours at Noon
- Walk Through History (Breckenridge Heritage Alliance)
Best Indoor Activities
- Silverthorne Recreation Center
- Escape Room Breckenridge
- The Speakeasy Movie Theatre
Best Late Night Scene
- Snake River Saloon & Steakhouse
- Sauce on the Blue
- Broken Compass Brewing
Best Local Band/Musician
- John Truscelli
- Beau Thomas
- Leon Joseph Littlebird
Best Museum
- Frisco Historic Park & Museum
- Barney Ford House Museum
- Tie: Mountain Top Children’s Museum; Breckenridge Welcome Center Free Museum
Best Performing Arts Group
- Lake Dillon Theatre Company
- Breckenridge Backstage Theatre
- National Repertory Orchestra
Best Place for a Romantic Date
- Ski Tip Lodge
- Hearthstone Restaurant
- Sauce on the Blue
Best Place to Dance
- Dillon Amphitheatre
- The Barkley Ballroom
- Gold Pan Saloon
Best Place to Impress Out-Of-State Guests
- Sapphire Point
- Alpenglow Stube
- Broken Compass Brewing
