2017 Best Of Summit Community winners
October 27, 2017
Mr. Summit County
- David Wilcox
- Steve Corneillier
- Zak Himmelman
Ms. Summit County
- Deb Hage
- Christine Ebert-Santos
- Jillian Turner
Best New Business
- Sauce on the Blue
- Outer Range Brewing Company
- Rocky Mountain Underground
Best Nonprofit
- Family and Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC)
- The Summit Foundation
- High Country Conservation Center
Best Place to Work Under 20 Employees
- Red Buffalo Cafe
- Breckenridge Animal Clinic
- Outer Range Brewing Company
Best Place to Work Over 20 Employees
- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
- Breckenridge Grand Vacations
- High Country Healing
Best K-8 Teacher
- Tai Sposato, Summit Middle School
- Nadine Carter, Silverthorne Elementary
- Jill Dixon, Upper Blue Elementary
Best 9-12 Teacher
- Jim Smith, Snowy Peaks
- Charlie Cuba, Summit High School
- Christopher Jami Lambrecht, Summit High School
