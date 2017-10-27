 2017 Best Of Summit Community winners | SummitDaily.com

2017 Best Of Summit Community winners

Mr. Summit County

  1. David Wilcox
  2. Steve Corneillier
  3. Zak Himmelman

Ms. Summit County

  1. Deb Hage
  2. Christine Ebert-Santos
  3. Jillian Turner

Best New Business

  1.  Sauce on the Blue
  2. Outer Range Brewing Company
  3. Rocky Mountain Underground

Best Nonprofit

  1. Family and Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC)
  2. The Summit Foundation
  3. High Country Conservation Center

Best Place to Work Under 20 Employees

  1. Red Buffalo Cafe
  2. Breckenridge Animal Clinic
  3. Outer Range Brewing Company

Best Place to Work Over 20 Employees

  1. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
  2. Breckenridge Grand Vacations
  3. High Country Healing

Best K-8 Teacher

  1. Tai Sposato, Summit Middle School
  2. Nadine Carter, Silverthorne Elementary
  3. Jill Dixon, Upper Blue Elementary

Best 9-12 Teacher

  1. Jim Smith, Snowy Peaks
  2. Charlie Cuba,  Summit High School
  3. Christopher Jami Lambrecht, Summit High School

