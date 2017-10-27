2017 Best Of Summit Food winners
October 27, 2017
Best Asian Restaurant
- Pho Bay II
- Nozawa Sushi & Kitchen
- Kemosabe Sushi
Best Baked Goods/Bakery
- Blue Moon Bakery
- Butterhorn Bakery & Café
- Clint's Bakery & Coffee House
Best Bar
- Broken Compass Brewing
- Rocky Mountain Underground
- TIE: Blue River Bistro; Prost; Sauce on the Blue
Best BBQ
- Arapahoe Café and Pub Down Under
- Moe’s Original Bar B Que
- Q4U Barbeque & Catering
Best Bartendar
- Charlie Macrone, Rocky Mountain Underground
- Lauren Bagg, Ollie’s Breckenridge
- DJ Mooney, Sauce on the Blue
Best Beers on Tap
- Broken Compass Brewing
- Dillon Dam Brewery
- TIE: Outer Range Brewing Company; Prost
Best Bloody Mary
- A-Basin 6th Alley Bar
- Angels Hollow
- Arapahoe Café and Pub Down Under
Best Breakfast
- Sunshine Café
- Butterhorn Bakery & Café
- TIE: Arapahoe Café and Pub Down Under; Mountain Lyon Café
Best Brewpub/Brewery
- Broken Compass Brewing
- Dillon Dam Brewery
- Outer Range Brewing Company
Best Burger
- Empire Burger
- FlipSide Breckenridge
- Arapahoe Café and Pub Down Under
Best Cocktail
- Blue River Bistro
- Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant
- Modis
Best Coffeehouse
- Red Buffalo Cafe
- The Crown
- Inxpot
Best Deck/Patio
- Pug Ryan’s Lakeside Tiki Bar
- Sauce on the Blue
- Kenosha Steakhouse
Best Dessert
- TIE: Higgle’s Ice Cream Food Truck; Ski Tip Lodge
- Crepes a la Cart
- Hearthstone Restaurant
Best Family Restaurant
- Downstair’s At Erics
- Sunshine Cafe
- Dillon Dam Brewery
Best Fireplace
- Ski Tip Lodge
- Blue Stag Saloon
- Bagalis
Best Italian Restaurant
- Giampetro Pasta & Pizzeria
- Sauce on the Blue
- Vinny’s Euro-American Cuisine
Best Lunch
- Duggan's Deli
- Arapahoe Café and Pub Down Under
- Blue River Bistro
Best Margarita
- Rita's specialty margs and taco Bar
- TIE: Hacienda Real Mexican Restaurant; Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant
- Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Best Mexican Restaurant
- Hacienda Real
- Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
- Carlos Miguels Mexican Bar & Grill
Best Pizza
- Giampetro Pasta & Pizzeria
- Peppino’s Pizza & Subs
- Pizza 101
Best Restaurant Service
- Ski Tip Lodge
- Arapahoe Cafe & Pub Down Under
- Hearthstone Restaurant
Best Breckenridge Restaurant
- Hearthstone Restaurant
- Blue River Bistro
- Relise
Best Copper Mountain Restaurant
- Incline Bar & Grill
- C.B. Grille
- Eagle BBQ
Best Dillon Restaurant
- Arapahoe Cafe & Pub Down Under
- Dillon Dam Brewery
- Red Mountain Grill
Best Frisco Restaurant
- Vinny’s Euro-American Cuisine
- Tavern West
- Hacienda Real
Best Keystone Restaurant
- Ski Tip Lodge
- Keystone Ranch
- Snake River Saloon & Steakhouse
Best Silverthorne Restaurant
- Sauce on the Blue
- Sunshine Cafe
- Mountain Lyon Cafe
Best Summit County Restaurant
- Ski Tip Lodge
- Sauce on the Blue
- Vinny’s Euro-American Cuisine
Best Sports Bar
- Downstairs at Eric’s
- Ollie’s Pub & Grub
- Dillon Dam Brewery
Best Steak
- Briar Rose Chophouse & Saloon
- Hearthstone Restaurant
- The Historic Mint
Best Sushi
- Kemosabe Sushi
- Nozawa Sushi & Kitchen
- Mountain Flying Fish
