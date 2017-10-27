 2017 Best Of Summit Food winners | SummitDaily.com

2017 Best Of Summit Food winners

Best Asian Restaurant

  1. Pho Bay II
  2. Nozawa Sushi & Kitchen
  3. Kemosabe Sushi

Best Baked Goods/Bakery

  1. Blue Moon Bakery
  2. Butterhorn Bakery & Café
  3. Clint's Bakery & Coffee House

Best Bar

  1. Broken Compass Brewing
  2. Rocky Mountain Underground
  3. TIE: Blue River Bistro; Prost; Sauce on the Blue

Best BBQ

  1. Arapahoe Café and Pub Down Under
  2. Moe’s Original Bar B Que
  3. Q4U Barbeque & Catering

Best Bartendar

  1. Charlie Macrone, Rocky Mountain Underground
  2. Lauren Bagg, Ollie’s Breckenridge
  3. DJ Mooney, Sauce on the Blue

Best Beers on Tap

  1. Broken Compass Brewing
  2. Dillon Dam Brewery
  3. TIE: Outer Range Brewing Company; Prost

Best Bloody Mary

  1. A-Basin 6th Alley Bar
  2. Angels Hollow
  3. Arapahoe Café and Pub Down Under

Best Breakfast

  1. Sunshine Café
  2. Butterhorn Bakery & Café
  3. TIE: Arapahoe Café and Pub Down Under; Mountain Lyon Café

Best Brewpub/Brewery

  1. Broken Compass Brewing
  2. Dillon Dam Brewery
  3. Outer Range Brewing Company

Best Burger

  1. Empire Burger
  2. FlipSide Breckenridge
  3. Arapahoe Café and Pub Down Under

Best Cocktail

  1. Blue River Bistro
  2. Breckenridge Distillery Restaurant
  3. Modis

Best Coffeehouse

  1. Red Buffalo Cafe
  2. The Crown
  3. Inxpot

Best Deck/Patio

  1. Pug Ryan’s Lakeside Tiki Bar
  2. Sauce on the Blue
  3. Kenosha Steakhouse

Best Dessert

  1. TIE: Higgle’s Ice Cream Food Truck; Ski Tip Lodge
  2. Crepes a la Cart
  3. Hearthstone Restaurant

Best Family Restaurant

  1. Downstair’s At Erics
  2. Sunshine Cafe
  3. Dillon Dam Brewery

Best Fireplace

  1. Ski Tip Lodge
  2. Blue Stag Saloon
  3. Bagalis

Best Italian Restaurant

  1. Giampetro Pasta & Pizzeria
  2. Sauce on the Blue
  3. Vinny’s Euro-American Cuisine

Best Lunch

  1. Duggan's Deli
  2. Arapahoe Café and Pub Down Under
  3. Blue River Bistro

Best Margarita

  1. Rita's specialty margs and taco Bar
  2. TIE: Hacienda Real Mexican Restaurant; Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant
  3. Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

Best Mexican Restaurant

  1. Hacienda Real
  2. Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
  3. Carlos Miguels Mexican Bar & Grill

Best Pizza

  1. Giampetro Pasta & Pizzeria
  2. Peppino’s Pizza & Subs
  3. Pizza 101

Best Restaurant Service

  1. Ski Tip Lodge
  2. Arapahoe Cafe & Pub Down Under
  3. Hearthstone Restaurant

Best Breckenridge Restaurant

  1. Hearthstone Restaurant
  2. Blue River Bistro
  3. Relise

Best Copper Mountain Restaurant

  1. Incline Bar & Grill
  2. C.B. Grille
  3. Eagle BBQ

Best Dillon Restaurant

  1. Arapahoe Cafe & Pub Down Under
  2. Dillon Dam Brewery
  3. Red Mountain Grill

Best Frisco Restaurant

  1. Vinny’s Euro-American Cuisine
  2. Tavern West
  3. Hacienda Real

Best Keystone Restaurant

  1. Ski Tip Lodge
  2. Keystone Ranch
  3. Snake River Saloon & Steakhouse

Best Silverthorne Restaurant

  1. Sauce on the Blue
  2. Sunshine Cafe
  3. Mountain Lyon Cafe

Best Summit County Restaurant

  1. Ski Tip Lodge
  2. Sauce on the Blue
  3. Vinny’s Euro-American Cuisine

Best Sports Bar

  1. Downstairs at Eric’s
  2. Ollie’s Pub & Grub
  3. Dillon Dam Brewery

Best Steak

  1. Briar Rose Chophouse & Saloon
  2. Hearthstone Restaurant
  3. The Historic Mint

Best Sushi

  1. Kemosabe Sushi
  2. Nozawa Sushi & Kitchen
  3. Mountain Flying Fish

