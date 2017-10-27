 2017 Best Of Summit Outdoors winners | SummitDaily.com

2017 Best Of Summit Outdoors winners

Best Bike Shop/Rental

  1. Wilderness Sports
  2. Breck Bike Guides
  3. Mountain Sports Outlets

Best Cross-Country Skiing

  1. Frisco Nordic Center
  2. Breckenridge Nordic Center
  3. Keystone Nordic Center

Best Fly-Fishing Guide

  1. Zeke Hersh (Trouts Fly Fishing)
  2. Allen Stretton (Cutthroat Anglers)
  3. Reed Ryan (Cutthroat Anglers)

Best Fly-Fishing Outfitters

  1. Cutthroat Anglers
  2. Trouts Fly Fishing
  3. Colorado Anglers

Best Golf Course

  1. Breckenridge Golf Club
  2. The Ranch Course at Keystone
  3. The River Course at Keystone

Best Hiking Trail

  1. Mohawk Lakes
  2. Lily Pad Lake
  3. Mayflower Gulch

Best Mountain Bike Trail

  1. Peaks Trail
  2. Blair Witch Trail
  3. Vail Pass

Best Mountain/Outdoor Gear

  1.  Wilderness Sports
  2. REI
  3. Mountain Sports Outlet

Best Park

  1. Rainbow Park
  2. Frisco Marina Park
  3. Carter Park

Best Place to Camp

  1. Heaton Bay Campground
  2. Blue River Campground

Best Place to Fish

  1. Blue River
  2. South Platte
  3. Snake River

Best Playground

  1. Rainbow Park
  2. Tie: Frisco Bay Marina; Marina Park
  3. Frisco Elementary School

Best Rafting Company

  1. Kodi Rafting
  2. Performance Tours Rafting
  3. Paddle Colorado

Best Ski/Snowboard Shop/Rental

  1. Precision Ski and Golf
  2. Wilderness Sports
  3. Pup’s Glide Shop

Best Skiing Mountain

  1. Copper Mountain Resort
  2. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
  3. Breckenridge Ski Resort

Best Snowboarding Mountain

  1. Copper Mountain Resort
  2. Keystone Resort
  3. Breckenridge Ski Resort

Best Event to Participate

  1. Pabst Colorado Pond Hockey Tournament
  2. Dog sledding with Snow Caps Sled Dogs
  3. Frisco Gold Rush

Best Event to Watch

  1. Pabst Colorado Pond Hockey Tournament
  2. Summit High School Football
  3. Valentines Day Massacre Rugby Tournament

