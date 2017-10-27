2017 Best Of Summit Outdoors winners
October 27, 2017
Best Bike Shop/Rental
- Wilderness Sports
- Breck Bike Guides
- Mountain Sports Outlets
Best Cross-Country Skiing
- Frisco Nordic Center
- Breckenridge Nordic Center
- Keystone Nordic Center
Best Fly-Fishing Guide
- Zeke Hersh (Trouts Fly Fishing)
- Allen Stretton (Cutthroat Anglers)
- Reed Ryan (Cutthroat Anglers)
Best Fly-Fishing Outfitters
- Cutthroat Anglers
- Trouts Fly Fishing
- Colorado Anglers
Best Golf Course
- Breckenridge Golf Club
- The Ranch Course at Keystone
- The River Course at Keystone
Best Hiking Trail
- Mohawk Lakes
- Lily Pad Lake
- Mayflower Gulch
Best Mountain Bike Trail
- Peaks Trail
- Blair Witch Trail
- Vail Pass
Best Mountain/Outdoor Gear
- Wilderness Sports
- REI
- Mountain Sports Outlet
Best Park
- Rainbow Park
- Frisco Marina Park
- Carter Park
Best Place to Camp
- Heaton Bay Campground
- Blue River Campground
Best Place to Fish
- Blue River
- South Platte
- Snake River
Best Playground
- Rainbow Park
- Tie: Frisco Bay Marina; Marina Park
- Frisco Elementary School
Best Rafting Company
- Kodi Rafting
- Performance Tours Rafting
- Paddle Colorado
Best Ski/Snowboard Shop/Rental
- Precision Ski and Golf
- Wilderness Sports
- Pup’s Glide Shop
Best Skiing Mountain
- Copper Mountain Resort
- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area
- Breckenridge Ski Resort
Best Snowboarding Mountain
- Copper Mountain Resort
- Keystone Resort
- Breckenridge Ski Resort
Best Event to Participate
- Pabst Colorado Pond Hockey Tournament
- Dog sledding with Snow Caps Sled Dogs
- Frisco Gold Rush
Best Event to Watch
- Pabst Colorado Pond Hockey Tournament
- Summit High School Football
- Valentines Day Massacre Rugby Tournament
