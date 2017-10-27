 2017 Best Of Summit Service winners | SummitDaily.com

2017 Best Of Summit Service winners

Best Accounting Firm

  1. Stuhr & Associates LLC
  2. Laura A. Steben PC
  3. Summit Bookkeeping

Best Architect

  1. Matthew A Stais Architects
  2. Tc3 Architects
  3. BHH Partners, Planners, Architects

Best Auto Maintenance/Repair

  1. High Country Auto Repair
  2. Utopia Tire and Service
  3. JH Mountain Auto Services

Best Bank

  1. Alpine Bank
  2. FirstBank, Breckenridge
  3. Wells Fargo Bank

Best Barber Shop

  1. Gentlemen’s Barber Shop
  2. Dillon Hair Design
  3. Hair Harmonies

Best Carpet Cleaners

  1. Mountain Pride Cleaning & Restoration
  2. A Kinder Carpet/United Drying
  3. Summit’s Finest Carpet Cleaning and Restoration

Best Chiropractor

  1. Jeffrey Auth
  2. Ivo Waerlop
  3. John Graham

Best Convenience Store/Gas Station

  1. Kum & Go
  2. Loaf & Jug
  3. The Local Market and Liquor Shed

Best Day Care/Child Care

  1. Little Red Schoolhouse
  2. Lake Dillon Preschool
  3. Frisco Fun Club

Best Day Spa

  1. Blue Sage Spa
  2. Keystone Lodge & Spa
  3. Soothe Spa

Best Dentist

  1. Erin Sain
  2. Corry Marcincin & Bryan Hilton
  3. Ten Mile Dental

Best Doctor

  1. Elizabeth Winfield
  2. Erin Beckerman
  3. Brandon Gobel

Best Electrician

  1. Triangle Electric
  2. Bluebird Electric
  3. All Electric Company

Best Insurance Agent

  1. Doug Berg, Farmers Insurance
  2. Jennifer Fuhrman, Arrow Insurance
  3. Carl Ciani, State Farm

Best Landscaper

  1. Neils Lunceford
  2. A Cut Above Forestry
  3. Greenscapes

Best Massage Therapist

  1. Radiant Mountain Massage
  2. Serenity Spa and Salon
  3. Keystone Lodge & Spa

Best Optometrist/Eye Care

  1. Eyetech Optometry (formerly complete Family eyecare)
  2. Summit Eye Center
  3. Eyes on Breckenridge

Best Painting Company

  1. Sunshine Painting
  2. Great Divide Painting, Inc.
  3. Old World Painting

Best Pediatrician

  1. Adam Loomis, High Country Health Care
  2. Christine Ebert-Santos, Ebert Family Clinic

Best Pet Grooming

  1. Kathy's Kritters
  2. Healthy Pet Haven

Best Pharmacy

  1. City Market
  2. Prescription Alternatives
  3. CVS pharmacy

Best Physical Therapy Office

  1. Axis Sports Medicine
  2. Howard Head Sports Medicine
  3. Avalanche Physical Therapy

Best Plumber

  1. Wieronski Plumbing & Heating
  2. Ben Franklin Plumbing
  3. All Phases Plumbing — Joe Curiazza

Best Property Management/Rentals

  1. Summit Mountain Rentals
  2. Skyrun Vacation Rentals
  3. Book Breck

Best Real Estate Agent

  1. Pete Deininger — Breck life Group at Keller Williams Top of the Rockies
  2. Dave Greenberg — Slifer Smith & Frampton, Keystone
  3. Laurie Huggins — Breckenridge Associates Real Estate

Best Real Estate Firm

  1. Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate
  2. Liv Sotheby's International Realty — Breckenridge
  3. Breckenridge Associates Real Estate

Best Salon Services (Hair & Nail)

  1. Bella Pella Salon Bar
  2. ilikeprettyhair
  3. Southern Exposure Salon

Best Shuttle Service

  1. Colorado Mountain Express
  2. Summit Express
  3. Fresh Tracks Transportation

Best Snow Removal Service

  1. Clear Path Snow Removal
  2. AAA Property Services
  3. Rothgery and Sons

