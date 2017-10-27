2017 Best Of Summit Service winners
October 27, 2017
Best Accounting Firm
- Stuhr & Associates LLC
- Laura A. Steben PC
- Summit Bookkeeping
Best Architect
- Matthew A Stais Architects
- Tc3 Architects
- BHH Partners, Planners, Architects
Best Auto Maintenance/Repair
- High Country Auto Repair
- Utopia Tire and Service
- JH Mountain Auto Services
Best Bank
- Alpine Bank
- FirstBank, Breckenridge
- Wells Fargo Bank
Best Barber Shop
- Gentlemen’s Barber Shop
- Dillon Hair Design
- Hair Harmonies
Best Carpet Cleaners
- Mountain Pride Cleaning & Restoration
- A Kinder Carpet/United Drying
- Summit’s Finest Carpet Cleaning and Restoration
Best Chiropractor
- Jeffrey Auth
- Ivo Waerlop
- John Graham
Best Convenience Store/Gas Station
- Kum & Go
- Loaf & Jug
- The Local Market and Liquor Shed
Best Day Care/Child Care
- Little Red Schoolhouse
- Lake Dillon Preschool
- Frisco Fun Club
Best Day Spa
- Blue Sage Spa
- Keystone Lodge & Spa
- Soothe Spa
Best Dentist
- Erin Sain
- Corry Marcincin & Bryan Hilton
- Ten Mile Dental
Best Doctor
- Elizabeth Winfield
- Erin Beckerman
- Brandon Gobel
Best Electrician
- Triangle Electric
- Bluebird Electric
- All Electric Company
Best Insurance Agent
- Doug Berg, Farmers Insurance
- Jennifer Fuhrman, Arrow Insurance
- Carl Ciani, State Farm
Best Landscaper
- Neils Lunceford
- A Cut Above Forestry
- Greenscapes
Best Massage Therapist
- Radiant Mountain Massage
- Serenity Spa and Salon
- Keystone Lodge & Spa
Best Optometrist/Eye Care
- Eyetech Optometry (formerly complete Family eyecare)
- Summit Eye Center
- Eyes on Breckenridge
Best Painting Company
- Sunshine Painting
- Great Divide Painting, Inc.
- Old World Painting
Best Pediatrician
- Adam Loomis, High Country Health Care
- Christine Ebert-Santos, Ebert Family Clinic
Best Pet Grooming
- Kathy's Kritters
- Healthy Pet Haven
Best Pharmacy
- City Market
- Prescription Alternatives
- CVS pharmacy
Best Physical Therapy Office
- Axis Sports Medicine
- Howard Head Sports Medicine
- Avalanche Physical Therapy
Best Plumber
- Wieronski Plumbing & Heating
- Ben Franklin Plumbing
- All Phases Plumbing — Joe Curiazza
Best Property Management/Rentals
- Summit Mountain Rentals
- Skyrun Vacation Rentals
- Book Breck
Best Real Estate Agent
- Pete Deininger — Breck life Group at Keller Williams Top of the Rockies
- Dave Greenberg — Slifer Smith & Frampton, Keystone
- Laurie Huggins — Breckenridge Associates Real Estate
Best Real Estate Firm
- Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate
- Liv Sotheby's International Realty — Breckenridge
- Breckenridge Associates Real Estate
Best Salon Services (Hair & Nail)
- Bella Pella Salon Bar
- ilikeprettyhair
- Southern Exposure Salon
Best Shuttle Service
- Colorado Mountain Express
- Summit Express
- Fresh Tracks Transportation
Best Snow Removal Service
- Clear Path Snow Removal
- AAA Property Services
- Rothgery and Sons
