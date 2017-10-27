 2017 Best Of Summit Shopping Winners | SummitDaily.com

2017 Best Of Summit Shopping Winners

Best Clothing Store

  1. Rivers Clothing Company
  2. Outlets at Silverthorne
  3. Joy of Sox

Best Flooring Company

  1. All Flooring Design
  2. A Discount Flooring
  3. Summit Design Center

Best Furniture Store

  1. iFurnish
  2. Mountain Comfort
  3. Lilli’s Lighting and Decor

Best Garden Supply Store/Nursery

  1. Neils Lunceford
  2. The Hydro Shack
  3. Way To Grow

Best Gift Shop

  1. Next Page Books & nosh
  2. Joy of Sox
  3. Ruby Jane Boutique

Best Grocery Store

  1. City Market
  2. Whole Foods Market
  3. Natural Grocers

Best Gym/Fitness Center/Health Club

  1. Silverthorne Recreation Center
  2. Breckenridge Recreation Center
  3. Summit Hot Yoga

Best Hardware/Building Supply

  1. Sanders True Value Hardware
  2. Breckenridge Building Center
  3. Frisco Fireplace and Stone

Best Interior Design Company

  1. Tie: iFurnish, Mountain Comfort
  2. Pinnacle Design Studio
  3. Creative Cabinetry

Best Liquor Store

  1. Base camp Wine and Spirits
  2. Dillon Ridge Liquors
  3. Locals Liquors

Best Lodging/Hotel

  1. Grand Colorado on Peak 8
  2. Frisco Lodge
  3. The Lodge at Breckenridge

Best Marijuana Dispensary and Accessories

  1. High Country Healing
  2. Native Roots Dispensary Frisco
  3. Native Roots Dispensary Dillon

Best Pet Supply

  1. A&A Pet Supply & Feed
  2. PetCo
  3. Animal Lover’s Pet Supply

Best Place to Buy a vehicle

  1. Vista Auto
  2. Summit Ford
  3. Hudson Auto

Best Secondhand Store

  1. Summit Habitat for Humanity Restore
  2. Summit Thrift & Treasure
  3. The Funky Trunk

Best Toy Store

  1. Stork & Bear Co. & Around the World Toys
  2. Peak-A-Boo Toys
  3. Joy of Sox

