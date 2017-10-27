2017 Best Of Summit Shopping Winners
October 27, 2017
Best Clothing Store
- Rivers Clothing Company
- Outlets at Silverthorne
- Joy of Sox
Best Flooring Company
- All Flooring Design
- A Discount Flooring
- Summit Design Center
Best Furniture Store
- iFurnish
- Mountain Comfort
- Lilli’s Lighting and Decor
Best Garden Supply Store/Nursery
- Neils Lunceford
- The Hydro Shack
- Way To Grow
Best Gift Shop
- Next Page Books & nosh
- Joy of Sox
- Ruby Jane Boutique
Best Grocery Store
- City Market
- Whole Foods Market
- Natural Grocers
Best Gym/Fitness Center/Health Club
- Silverthorne Recreation Center
- Breckenridge Recreation Center
- Summit Hot Yoga
Best Hardware/Building Supply
- Sanders True Value Hardware
- Breckenridge Building Center
- Frisco Fireplace and Stone
Best Interior Design Company
- Tie: iFurnish, Mountain Comfort
- Pinnacle Design Studio
- Creative Cabinetry
Best Liquor Store
- Base camp Wine and Spirits
- Dillon Ridge Liquors
- Locals Liquors
Best Lodging/Hotel
- Grand Colorado on Peak 8
- Frisco Lodge
- The Lodge at Breckenridge
Best Marijuana Dispensary and Accessories
- High Country Healing
- Native Roots Dispensary Frisco
- Native Roots Dispensary Dillon
Best Pet Supply
- A&A Pet Supply & Feed
- PetCo
- Animal Lover’s Pet Supply
Best Place to Buy a vehicle
- Vista Auto
- Summit Ford
- Hudson Auto
Best Secondhand Store
- Summit Habitat for Humanity Restore
- Summit Thrift & Treasure
- The Funky Trunk
Best Toy Store
- Stork & Bear Co. & Around the World Toys
- Peak-A-Boo Toys
- Joy of Sox
