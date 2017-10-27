2017 Best Of Summit Wedding winners
October 27, 2017
Best Caterer
- Food Hedz World Cafe
- Arapahoe Cafe & Pub Down Under
- Gilchrist Catering
Best Florist/Flower Shop
- Petal & Bean
- Little Flower Shop
- Bloom Flower Shop
Best Jewelry Store
- Summit Gold Jewelry
- Cool Inside
- Firenze Jewelry & Appraisal
Best Photographer
- Meigan Canfield
- Timothy Faust
- Emily Schmutz
Best Wedding Planner
- Petal & Bean
- Meredith Smith
- Erica Bull
Best Wedding Venue
- Black Mountain Lodge at Arapahoe Basin
- The Lodge at Breckenridge
- Silverthorne Pavilion
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Best of Summit
Trending Sitewide
- “Some of you are going to be shocked,” DA says of graphic evidence in Silverthorne sex assault trial
- Silverthorne sex assault accuser takes the stand a second time after twist in case
- New witness emerges midway through Silverthorne sex assault trial, in possible boost for defense
- Breckenridge Ski Resort chief warms to Tiger Dredge parking garage plan
- The Shores at Breckenridge sweeps awards category at Parade of Homes