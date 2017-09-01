Big Beers, Belgians & Barleywines Festival tickets on sale Sept. 6 in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE – The Big Beers, Belgians & Barleywines Festival is gearing up for its 18th anniversary weekend Jan. 4-6 at Beaver Run Resort in Breckenridge, and tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m.

Held in high regard by brewers and passionate fans, the festival garnered a top 10 spot in the 2017 USA Today 10Best Beer Festivals reader's poll.

To purchase tickets, go to http://www.BigBeersFestival.com.

Tickets go Quick

Veterans of the Big Beers Festival know they must be quick to score Calibration Dinner seats for the custom double beer pairing menu created around Avery and Dogfish Head beers, and to be entertained with stories shared by the brewers and owners themselves.

For Big Beers 2018, Adam Avery, founder of Avery Brewing in Boulder, will be sharing the stage with Bryan Selders, of Dogfish Head, former head brewer and now brewing ambassador for their new Rehoboth Beach brewpub.

The Small Plates & Craft Beer Pairing event on Friday afternoon, Jan. 5, and the Traditional Brewmasters' Dinner on Friday night also sell out in minutes — if not sooner.

Jeremy Tofte, of Melvin Brewing Co., and James Howat, of Black Project Brewing Co., will be rocking out the Small Plates Pairing this year, and the 2018 Big Beers Featured Brewmasters will be headlining the Traditional Brewmasters' Dinner.

Something for Everyone

Held in Vail for 16 years, the Big Beers Festival relocated to Breckenridge in 2017.

"Beaver Run Resort and the Breckenridge Tourism Office played a key role in our relocation," said Laura Lodge, event coordinator. "And the number of local business who are excited to support our event and participate throughout the weekend has been amazing."

There is a variety of craft beer-themed events held throughout Big Beers weekend. From the Cigar Pairing Experience to beers paired with Yoga poses, and from the Homebrew Competition to the Commercial Tasting, a total of 13 educational seminars, four food pairing dining experiences and a myriad of other events appeal to a diverse group of attendees.

Novice to homebrewer or passionate aficionado, there is something for everyone. Industry celebrities tend to make the trek out to Breckenridge for the event.

The Big Beers Educational Foundation is a Colorado nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization, created for the purpose of providing education for and about the craft beer industry. The Big Beers Festival also works with and includes local nonprofits throughout its weekend programming efforts to benefit the Summit County and Breckenridge area.

For more information about the Big Beers, Belgians & Barleywines Festival, go to http://www.BigBeersFestival.com.