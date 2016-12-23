Bluegrass band Trout Steak Revival plays NYE in Keystone | SummitDaily.com

Cost: Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under at warrenstation.com; price will increase day of show

Warren Station hosts bluegrass band for NYE

Bluegrass band Trout Steak Revival with opener Pandas and People will play a New Year’s Eve show at Warren Station in Keystone Resort. Fine dining specials and fireworks will round out the celebration. Free party favors will be given out while supplies last, followed by a blast of confetti at midnight.

From soulful narratives and heartfelt songwriting to tightly-woven Instrumentation, Trout Steak Revival pushes the envelope on a progressing genre while drawing creatively from the many canons of American roots music. The band has earned a place in the mountain state’s bluegrass scene, performing to sold-out audiences, winning the 2014 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Competition, placing in the 2012 Rockygrass Band Competition and even winning an Emmy Award for a soundtrack with Rocky Mountain PBS. Their album, “Brighter Every Day,” was released in March 2015. Produced by Chris Pandolfi of the Infamous Stringdusters, the album has radio play and acclaim both in Colorado and across the world.

Pandas & People is a folk band rooted in Colorado. Fronted by lead vocalist and bassist Joshua Scheer and guitarist Johnny Day, Pandas & People began as a side project in a basement in Colorado in 2013.

Since then, Pandas & People have been voted “Best New Artist” by The Colorado Sound and were nominated as “Best Folk Band in Colorado” by Westword Magazine. Playing all across Colorado, the band has opened up for major acts such as The Doobie Brothers, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Twenty-One Pilots and, most recently, were chosen to open up the Big Gig 2015 at Fiddler’s Green in front of thousands of people.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. with music at 9 p.m. Save $5 per person by purchasing your tickets online at WarrenStation.com. Tickets are $20 for adults and $25 on the day of the show.

—Summit Daily staff