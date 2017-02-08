Breckenridge Backstage Theatre pitches ‘Toxic Avenger-The Musical’ as Valentine’s Day date idea | SummitDaily.com

Info: Discounted tickets start at $21. For more information or to make reservations, call (970) 485-2164 or go to BackstageTheatre.org. Additionally, there will be an open house at 5 p.m. Feb. 12, featuring select scenes from the musical and free beer.

Anyone looking for a love story this Valentine’s Day need go no further than Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s third production of the 2016-17 season.

Based on Lloyd Kaufman’s cult film by almost the same name, “The Toxic Avenger-The Musical” is billed as a gritty, laugh-out-loud play that’s fast, fun and full of hearts, said director Christopher Willard.

The theater will have a special screening for “The Toxic Avenger” on Tuesday, ahead of the local production’s Feb. 17 opening date. It runs on various dates through March 18.

“It’s perfect for lovers of all stripes,” Willard said plugging the show. “We call it a hot, toxic love story.”

The award-winning cast hails largely from Denver and includes TJ Hogle in the lead role of Melvin Ferd the Third — or Toxie after his transformation from a mild-mannered janitor to a 7-foot mutant super hero.

Set on cleaning up the most polluted town in New Jersey, Toxie also seeks to win the affection of Sarah, the blind librarian in town, played by Colby Dunn.

Joining the duo are Megan VanDeHey as the villain and Carter Edwards Smith, Randy Chalmers and John White, who play pretty much every other part in the musical.

It’s a small cast, Willard admitted, but it leaves a lot of room for a fun production that “somehow reduces grown adults to giddy children.”

However, this is not a show for children.

The movie on which it’s based is rated R, and Willard said there are adult situations, language and gore in the musical adaptation.

“The play is not really family-friendly,” Willard warned. “It’s all done in a nicely tasteless style, but this is probably not one for the kids.”

Music is directed by Heather Holt Hall and choreography by Terrell Davis.

In addition to the Valentine’s Day preview, there will be an open house with a scene from the play, live music and free beer at 5 p.m. Sunday and another full-preview on Feb. 16.

For more information or to make reservations, call (970) 485-2164, go to BackstageTheatre.org or search Facebook for “Breckenridge Backstage Theatre.”

Discounted tickets for the Valentine’s Day screening start at $21. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and there will be sweets and a chocolate martini bar.