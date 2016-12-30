Breckenridge Backstage Theatre presents ‘Red’ | SummitDaily.com

Cost: Price varies, get tickets by calling (970) 485-2164, via website at BackstageTheatre.org, or in person at Riverwalk Center, Welcome Center or Breckenridge Theater on day of show

The 43rd season of the Breckenridge Backstage Theatre — a “Season of Love and Passion” — continues in January with a drama about artistic passion, commitment and maturity.

Full-blooded and visceral, the Tony Award-winning “Red” takes you into the mind of abstract expressionist Mark Rothko, for whom paintings are “pulsating” life forces and art is intended to stop the heart. “Red” chronicles the tormented painter’s two-year struggle to complete a lucrative set of murals for Manhattan’s exclusive Four Seasons restaurant, and his fraught relationship with a seemingly naive young assistant who must choose between appeasing his mentor and changing the course of art history. “Red” opens Jan. 6 and runs through Jan. 28.

Written by John Logan, screenwriter of award-winning Hollywood films such as “Gladiator,” “The Aviator” and “Skyfall,” and set amid the swiftly changing cultural tide of the early 1960s, “Red” is a startling snapshot of a brilliant artist at the height of his fame, a play hailed as “intense and exciting” by The New York Times.

Equity actor Paul Borrillo (“The Roadhouse”) returns to the theater stage in the role of Rothko. Up-and-coming young actor John Hauser (recent winner of a Denver Center True West Award for his remarkable season) plays Rothko’s assistant, Ken. The production is directed by former associate artistic director for “Curious Theatre,” Kate Marie Folkins. Set design is by Michael R. Duran, lighting design by Jessica Buttery, property design by Richard Pegg, sound design by Christopher Willard and stage management by Nathaniel Quinn.

Full performance schedule is Jan. 6 (Champagne Opening), 7, 12-14, 19-21, 26-28 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. For the Champagne Opening, doors open at 6:30 p.m., special pricing applies. All shows are at the new Breckenridge Theater, located at 121 S. Ridge St. in Breckenridge. The show is rated PG with adult content and mature language. Approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Group discounts are available via phone at (970) 485-2164, via website at BackstageTheatre.org, or in person at Riverwalk Center, Welcome Center or Breckenridge Theater on the day of the show.

For information and to learn about Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s 43rd season, call (970) 485-2164 or visit backstagetheatre.org.