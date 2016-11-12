Breckenridge Backstage Theatre presents romantic musical comedy | SummitDaily.com

The 43rd season of Breckenridge Backstage Theatre (BBT) begins in November with “She Loves Me,” opening Nov. 25. “She Loves Me” is a warm romantic comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old world elegance from the creative team behind “Fiddler on the Roof.” Recently nominated for eight Tony awards, including Best Revival, the show is set in a 1930s European parfumery, where shop clerks Amalia and Georg more often than not don’t see eye to eye. After both respond to a “lonely hearts advertisement” in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. It’s a tale of two people so much in love with idealized love, they just might miss the real thing when it’s right before their eyes.

Directed by BBT artistic director Christopher Willard (“The Full Monty”), “She Loves Me” features a mix of Summit County actors and new and returning Denver players from past seasons. Cory Wendling (“Avenue Q,” “Spamalot”) portrays Georg and Lenore Giardina (“Oliver,” “Jungle Book”) is Amalia. Brian Burron (“Midlife Crisis”) plays shop owner Mr. Marazcek. Tim Howard (“Spamalot”) is Kodaly. Abbey Austin (“Jungle Book”) is Ilona. Seth Maisel (“Hound of the Baskervilles”) is Sipos. Carter Edward Smith (“The 10th”) is Arpad. The ensemble includes Bob Cottrell (“Beauty and the Beast”), Susan Harrison (“Reefer Madness”), Paul Hans (“Oliver”), Stephanie Hesse, Ethan Knowles, Susan Rahmsdorff-Terry and Christopher Willard. Choreography is by Stephanie Hesse.

“She Loves Me” runs through Dec. 30. Full performance schedule is Nov. 25 (Champagne Opening), 26, 27; Dec. 16-18, 21-24, 26-30. Weeknight, Friday, and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 6:30 p.m. The Christmas Eve show is at 1 p.m. All shows are at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St. in Breckenridge.

Discount tickets, family deals and group discounts are available via phone at (970) 485-2164, via website at breckcreate.org, or in person at Riverwalk Center, Welcome Center or Breckenridge Theatre on the day of the show.

For information and to learn about Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s 43rd Season, call (970) 485-2164 or visit backstagetheatre.org.