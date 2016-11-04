Breckenridge Brewery Expands to Las Vegas, Nevada | SummitDaily.com

Littleton — Breckenridge Brewery announced Nov. 1 its expansion into Las Vegas, Nevada. With the help of Nevada Beverage, the brewery will make available a mix of core brands and small batch offerings.

“Our strategy since opening our new Littleton brewery last year has been to supply much-needed beer to our existing distribution partners first. Now that we’re catching up with our backlog, we’re thrilled to be able to quench Nevada’s thirst for some fine Colorado ales,” George O’Neill, director of sales and marketing for Breckenridge Brewery, shared in a statement. “We’ll continue to grow smart and steady with exciting new markets like Las Vegas, while we also supply those partners who stood by us when we were capacity constrained these last few years.”

NEWEST BREW

Breckenridge Brewery and Cholaca are celebrating National Chocolate Day in a big way. Last week, the brewery announced the release of Breckenridge Brewery’s second Nitro Series seasonal, Nitro Chocolate Orange Stout.

A twist on an American style stout, Breckenridge Brewery uses Cholaca, pure liquid cacao and organic orange zest to offer a new way to experience traditional holiday flavors. Roasted malts complement the chocolate and orange flavors. Mandarina Bavaria hops, a recently developed hop variety from Germany, impart subtle tangerine aromas, enhancing the citrus notes of the beer.

“Our first seasonal nitro, Pumpkin Spice Latte Stout, was such a success that we really had to challenge ourselves to follow it up with something just as distinctive,” Todd Usry, president of Breckenridge Brewery, said in a statement. “We think we’ve achieved that with Chocolate Orange Stout. It’s creamy, decadent and memorable — just what we were striving for.”

Nitro Chocolate Orange Stout is the latest addition to Breckenridge’s nitrogen-charged can lineup joining Nitro Pumpkin Spice Latte Stout, Nitro Vanilla Porter and Nitro Lucky U IPA. With 6 percent ABV, Nitro Chocolate Orange Stout is available in packs of four and draft where Breckenridge beer is sold. Nitro Chocolate Orange Stout will be available from November through January, when its next Nitro Series seasonal is expected to be released.