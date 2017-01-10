Breckenridge celebrates Ullr Fest Jan. 11-14 | SummitDaily.com

This year, Ullr Fest will celebrate 54 years with fat biking, a parade, bonfire and the World’s Longest Shot Ski, on Jan. 11-14. Viking hats will adorn the heads of skiers and snowboarders during the multi-day event in Breckenridge, as more than 12,000 Ullr enthusiasts fill the streets for the Ullr Parade.

The history behind Ullr, according to the Breckenridge Tourism Office, is that Ullr was so skilled in the use of the bow and could go so fast on his skis that in these arts no one could best him. Each winter he covered the earth with snow to protect it from harm. It has been said that Ullr enjoyed the cold weather and loved traveling throughout the land, gliding along on his great skis, for pleasure and hunting.

It is also said that Ullr was such a great skier, he would streak across the sky leaving the brilliant stars as his trails (they obviously had some fine powder days). Though very skilled, Ullr guarded his knowledge closely and refused to show the other gods how to ski. Each year, Breckenridge holds a festival in Ullr’s honor to repay him for his gift of snow.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Summit Ski Museum “Peace, Love & Skiing” Exhibit (4–6 p.m.): Put on your best retro ski gear and come celebrate the new and improved Summit Ski Museum at 308-B S. Main St. Refreshments will be served.

Crowning of the Ullr King and Queen (6:30 p.m.): Continuing 54 years of tradition, two local residents are chosen as the Ullr King and Queen for their contributions in the community. This will take place at the Riverwalk Center before Breck’s Got Talent.

Breck’s Got Talent (Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m.): Join local radio station, Always Mountain Time, for a town-wide talent show at the Riverwalk Center, located at 150 W. Adams Ave. For more information or to register, contact johnny@alwaysmountaintime.com.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Ullr Shot Ski (4:15 p.m.): The Breckenridge Distillery presents the World’s Longest Shot Ski. Last year, the shotski had 777 participants, spanning 1,250 feet down Breckenridge’s Main Street. Park City has a chance to take over the world record, so come out and help Breckenridge keep the title. Visit the Riverwalk Center starting at noon to register for $5 (Must be at least 21 years of age with valid ID). All proceeds will benefit the Breckenridge Mountain Rotary.

Have some skis you’d like to donate to the record-breaking Ullr Shot Ski? The more we get, the longer it can be and you can be part of it by dropping your old skies off at the Breckenridge Distillery located at 1925 Airport Road, Breckenridge.

Ullr Parade (4:30 p.m.): The centerpiece of the week, the Ullr Fest Parade, showcases Breckenridge’s wild winter fun while taking over Main Street. There will be prize money for the most creative float. First gets $500, 2nd gets $300 and 3rd gets $200.

Ullr Bonfire (5–7 p.m.): Join for the town bonfire and retire your Christmas tree in style. Taking place in the South Gondola Parking Lot with free entertainment by Red Bull.

Friday, Jan. 13

Hangover Breakfast (10 a.m. to noon): Quandary Grill, located at 505 S. Main Street, will feature hangover breakfast specials from 10 a.m. to noon to get you fueled up and ready for the Ullr Ice Plunge.

Ullr Ice Plunge (2–4 p.m.): Come prove your endurance and dedication to the cold at the Ullr Ice Plunge. Plunge into the frozen depths of the Maggie Pond and fully immerse yourself in winter’s chill. There will be music, food, drinks and laughter. There will also be a competition for the Best Plunge Costume so come dressed to impress. The winner will receive their own decorated Ullr Helmet. Too afraid of being cold? Don’t worry, there will be a heated changing room and even a hot tub, provided by Affordable Mountain Hot Tubs, open to anyone willing to accept the challenge. Located at Main Street Station Plaza, 501 S. Main St.

Comedy Night (Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.) – Join for some laughs at the Breckenridge Riverwalk Center, 150 W. Adams Ave. Admission $25 each or $225 for 10, tickets are available at the Carriage House, at the Riverwalk Center Box Office and online at BreckCreate.org

Saturday, Jan. 14

Ice Skating Party (11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.): Bring the kids for an afternoon of ice skating and free kids Ullr helmet decorating. Steven C. West Ice Arena, located at 189 Boreas Pass Road. Hosted by the Breckenridge Ambassadors.

Family Snow Day (2–4 p.m.): Come to Carter Park to play in the snow and share with the little ones how to channel their inner Ullr. Come dressed to play in the snow and partake in sledding, snowman building and other fun family activities. If you need to warm up, come into the Carter Park Pavilion where there will be fun Ullr Fest art projects, snacks and warm drinks. Everything is free at the Family Snow Day. The first 40 kids will recieve a free sled. 300 S. High St., Breckenridge

Wild and Scenic Film Festival (Riverwalk Center, Doors at 6 p.m., Films begin at 7 p.m.): The Wild and Scenic Film Festival informs, inspires solutions and creates positive perspectives to restore the earth and human communities. The two anchor films this year, “AINA” and “Paddle to the North” both showcase the beauty of the natural environment and stress the fact that it is our duty to protect it. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Click here for more information and to buy tickets or call (970) 668-5703.