Breckenridge Creative Arts presents An Evening with Garrison Keillor | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Creative Arts (BCA) presents an evening of comedy with an iconic personality. An Evening with Garrison Keillor will be Friday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center in downtown Breckenridge.

One of the most prolific American storytellers of all time, Garrison Keillor is a writer and humorist best known for his popular live radio variety show, “A Prairie Home Companion,” which attracts more than 4 million listeners on more than 600 public radio stations each week. Tickets for Keillor’s performance are priced at $55, $75 and $95 for gold circle seats (first six rows, center section).

Tickets can be purchased at the Riverwalk Center Ticket Office, by phone at (970) 547-3100 or online at breckcreate.org.

ABOUT GARRISON KEILLOR

A prolific author and poet who was featured in Robert Altman’s final film — a fictional version of behind-the-scenes activities on “A Prairie Home Companion” — he is the recipient of numerous honors including the National Humanities Medal and induction into the Radio Hall of Fame at Chicago’s Museum of Broadcast Communications. Here, in a rare solo performance, he shares hilarious anecdotes about growing up in the American Midwest, the people of Lake Wobegon, and “late-life fatherhood.”

Keillor recently announced his retirement from “A Prairie Home Companion,” and musician Chris Thile of the bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek will succeed Keillor full time as host of the show starting in September 2016.

BCA also presents An Evening with Kevin Smith on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. A writer, comedian, podcaster and film director, Kevin Smith is the brain behind the ’90s cult comedy classic “Clerks,” among other credits. His one-man show offers audiences the chance to get up close and personal with one of the most distinctive voices in U.S. independent filmmaking for a night of stories, musings and Q&A. Tickets for Smith’s performance are priced at $35 and $45. Tickets are on sale now at breckcreate.org.