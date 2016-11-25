Breckenridge Creative Arts presents third season of National Geographic Live | SummitDaily.com

Subscription and single-event tickets to the National Geographic Live series in Breckenridge are on sale now at the Riverwalk Center Ticket Office, by phone at (970) 547-3100 or online at breckcreate.org

Breckenridge Creative Arts announced its third season of National Geographic Live, a three-part speaker series that showcases the world through the eyes of great explorers, filmmakers and photographers. The 2017 season will run February through April at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. Single event tickets are $25 and $35, with student and children’s tickets priced at $10; season subscribers save 15 percent off single ticket prices when purchasing all three events. Subscription and single-event tickets to the National Geographic Live series in Breckenridge are on sale now at the Riverwalk Center Ticket Office, by phone at (970) 547-3100 or online at breckcreate.org.

The Breckenridge series will expose rarely seen perspectives on exploration through the often-daring experiences of National Geographic personalities. In the 2017 season, audience members can peek into the lens of wildlife photographer Joel Sartore; explore the solar system with NASA engineer Kobie Boykins; and climb one of the world’s highest peaks with mountaineer Hilaree O’Neill.

“We are delighted to once again bring National Geographic’s dynamic and entertaining explorers to Breckenridge Creative Arts,” said Katherine Potter Thompson, programming director of National Geographic Live, in a statement. “Joel Sartore, Kobie Boykins, and Hilaree O’Neill offer a compelling mix of world-class photography, high adventure, and fascinating science. These speakers have wowed audiences around the globe with their breathtaking multi-media shows, and they look forward to sharing their captivating stories with the Breckenridge community.”

The three-part series opens with acclaimed photographer Joel Sartore in a program entitled, “Building the Photo Ark” on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center.

National Geographic photographer Sartore is on a mission to capture portraits of the world’s species before they disappear. With ingenuity, wit and a serious Midwestern work ethic, Sartore has created the Photo Ark project, the largest archive of its kind with nearly 5,000 images and counting. Hear about his comical mishaps, endearing encounters, and personal stories while documenting a world worth saving.

The second installation of the series features NASA engineer Boykins in a program entitled, “Exploring Mars” on Saturday, March 18..

NASA mechanical engineer Boykins is intimately involved with the planet Mars. As supervisor of the mobility and remote sensing teams for the rover Curiosity, Boykins has monitored headline-making studies, including proof of the former presence of water on Mars indicating that the red planet could have supported life. Join Boykins, winner of a NASA Exceptional Service Medal, as he shares his boundless enthusiasm for unraveling the mysteries of outer space and recounts the latest exciting chapter of Mars exploration.

The third and final event in the 2017 series features mountaineer O’Neill in a program entitled “Point of No Return.”

In the fall of 2014, a National Geographic team set out on what they knew would be a harrowing journey to the summit of Burma’s Hkakabo Razi to determine if it is indeed Southeast Asia’s highest point. What they didn’t realize was that the greatest obstacle wouldn’t be their dwindling rations, or the grueling jungle hikes, or the life-threatening hypothermia. It was the force of conflicting personalities that threatened to unravel the entire endeavor. Leader O’Neill recounts the tough decisions she had to make to keep the team together, accompanied by photographer Cory Richards’ dramatic stills and clips from Renan Ozturk’s searing documentary, “Down to Nothing.”

“We are thrilled to once again be partnering with National Geographic and hope others join in our excitement for the opportunity to see and hear the stories these incredible people have to share,” said Robb Woulfe, president and CEO of Breckenridge Creative Arts, in a statement. “We look forward to providing our community with another exhilarating season that will inspire and entertain audiences of all ages.”