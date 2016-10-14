Breckenridge Film Fest hosts screening events | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Film Fest hosts screening events
October 14, 2016
Breckenridge Film Fest hosts screening events
Underground Snowboard Shop and the Breckenridge Film Festival host a Film Night at the Speakeasy Theatre in Breckenridge as part of Locals Appreciation Day, featuring the Union Snowboard Team in “Stronger,” the Wildcat film “Wild Cats Never Die” and Aurora Boardialis’ “Warp Wave.” Tickets includes one free Broken Compass beer and door prize giveaways.
On Nov. 5, there will be a community screening of the women empowerment film, “CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap.” Event includes participants from Keystone Science School showcasing their weekend project prototypes and a panel discussion of regional leading tech professionals, which follows the film. It all starts at 6:30 p.m. at CMC Breckenridge for $5.
Go to breckfilmfest.org for more information on these events.
