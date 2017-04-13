Breckenridge joins March for Science on April 22 | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge joins March for Science on April 22
April 13, 2017
Breckenridge is joining more than 400 satellite marches worldwide on April 22 for Earth Day.
The March for Science High Country in Breckenridge is officially registered as a satellite gathering for the March for Science in Washington, D.C., on the same day.
The local march will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the South Gondola parking lot and ends with a celebration from 2:30-5 p.m. at The Village with a handful of guest speakers and live music.
The youngest of the featured speakers will be Rhaelyn Haddix, who was honored by the High County Conservation Center at the group's annual banquet in March for her conservation efforts. She founded the Curb to Compost program in Summit County.
John Fielder, a Colorado nature photographer and resident of Summit County, will also be on hand to present some of his favorite shots on a large outdoor screen while discussing his observations about the effects of climate change. Nick Wolk with EarthJustice will also talk about the work his organization does.
The event will come two days after a similar drive at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge, spearheaded by a group of students who call themselves the "Green Team."
The April 20 event will include speakers, hands-on demonstrations, local vendors, free food, games, prizes, games and music. The keynote speaker will be Tyler Jones from the University of Colorado, who's also expected to speak on the topic of climate change. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. in the Eileen and Paul Finkel Auditorium.
For more on the April 22 March in Breckenridge, go to MarchForScienceHCCO.weebly.com.
