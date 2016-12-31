Breckenridge Music Festival presents an intimate evening of Piano Trios | SummitDaily.com

The Breckenridge Music Festival welcomes artistic partners of Chamber Music Kate Hatmaker and Michael Linville, along with BMF cellist Alex Greenbaum, to perform the music of Franz Joseph Haydn, Ludwig van Beethoven and Claude Debussy in a program on Saturday, Jan. 14, that moves from humor to gloom in its musical compositions.

The 2016 season welcomed Hatmaker and Linville to the Festival artistic planning team as artistic partners for Chamber Music. Both are experienced chamber musicians and programming directors, as well as familiar faces on the BMF stage. Hatmaker has been performing with the BMF for 10 years and Linville, an impressive 24 years. Hatmaker is the executive and artistic director for Art of Élan (ArtofElan.org), a San Diego chamber music organization committed to bringing classical music to diverse audiences, and she has been a violinist with the San Diego Symphony since 2006. Linville serves as dean for Chamber Music and Fellow Development at the New World Symphony in Miami Beach and curates three different concert series as part of the Symphony’s season. Together these two led the programming for the 2016 Festival’s Tuesday Chamber Series and the Champagne Series with in-home intimate performances.

This intimate evening of music will take place at Lord of the Mountains Methodist Church in Dillon and includes a broad mix of styles.

“These particular pieces have very differing messages,” Linville said in a statement. “Haydn’s typical humor comes through in the opening movement of the trio, but the slower second movement is more somber and features the piano. Beethoven’s violin sonata, by contrast, is garrulous and rollicking. Debussy’s trio was written when he was only 18 years old, but shows all of the potential of a master in the making. He takes on big-scale architecture in composing four distinct movements that move through many moods and textures.”

Linville comments on his work, saying, “The role of artistic partner can mean many things, especially if you’re a performer as well. For me the most important elements of curating the BMF chamber series are engaging audiences and musicians, exploring under-appreciated repertoire alongside beloved masterpieces, and finding connections between pieces that challenge both the intellectual and emotional responses among our listeners.”

Hatmaker approaches her role as artistic partner in a similar way.

“I approach it with a focus on providing a shared human experience through music that engages both the audience and performing musicians,” she said in a statement. “Context is important for showcasing both new and older works and connecting the dots for our listeners — both between pieces of music and even between the different types of concerts we’re presenting this summer — is a fun challenge. We’re interested in curating entire concert experiences for our audiences, ones that will stay with them long after the BMF summer season is over.”

Born in New York, cellist Greenbaum enjoys a diverse and adventurous musical life. As a member of the Hausmann Quartet he is an Artist-in-Residence at San Diego State University, where he teaches cello and chamber music. A longtime member of The Knights, he has performed and recorded with the group throughout the U.S. and Europe, appearing at the festivals of Caramoor, Dresden, Ojai, Ravinia, Tanglewood, and last season in Salzburg and Vienna. His varied interests have led to recordings for film, television and commercials, collaborations with dance companies, performances on baroque cello and throughout Mexico.

For ticket reservations and further information, call (970) 453-9142 or visit BreckenridgeMusicFestival.com.