Breckenridge Music Festival releases 2017 lineup | SummitDaily.com

The Breckenridge Music Festival will showcase numerous musical styles — from intimate chamber performances to a night of Texas country and an experience with a Grammy-nominated jazz quartet — in its 2017 Summer Music Festival.

"This year's lineup is more artistically diverse than any previous season, with guest artists and musicians coming from Italy, Philadelphia, Denver and even right here in Breckenridge," executive director Tamara Nuzzaci Park said in a news release. "The orchestra ensemble will perform music set to film, dance, theatrical productions and even live illustration."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Buy them at BreckenridgeMusicFestival.com, by calling 970-547-3100 or at the Riverwalk Center Ticket Office, 150 W. Adams Ave.

Classical music is at the forefront of the festival programming, with an established ensemble of professional musicians drawn from symphony orchestras across the nation in-residence for the summer season.

The 45-member chamber orchestra will perform under artistic advisor and conductor David Danzmayr, as well as guest conductors Teddy Abrams and Jayce Ogren, who will conduct the festival's finale, Charlie Chaplin's "The Gold Rush," with Chaplin's classic 1925 silent comedy screened with live music.

Two distinctive dance productions are also part of the 2017 lineup, and BMF artistic directors of chamber music Kate Hatmaker and Michael Linville will again lead both the chamber and champagne concerts, with four chamber performances at either the Riverwalk Center or Breckenridge Theater. A series of eight champagne concerts, intimate chamber music experiences hosted in private homes throughout Summit County, also are being offered as both evening and brunch events every Sunday throughout the festival.

The Blue River Series will feature popular national touring acts and begins by welcoming the Turnpike Troubadours from eastern Oklahoma performing their deep-rooted soul. Next up is Mandolin Orange, a North Carolina duo whose music is laced with bluegrass, country and folk, but firmly grounded in the South.

Returning to the Riverwalk Center stage will be Blues Hall of Famer Robert Cray and his band that blends blues, soul and R&B, while Miami-based group, The Mavericks will mix elements of rock, Latino, folk, blues, country and more.

The popular music wraps up with an evening of jazz with Branford Marsalis, whose quartet will navigate the line between modern and traditional jazz.

"Our diverse programming, world-renowned musicians, intimate vibe and mountain setting make it a must for serious and casual music lovers alike," Park said.

Go to BreckenridgeMusicFestival.com for the complete schedule.