Breckenridge Ski Resort opens new restaurant on Peak 7 | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Ski Resort opened the brand-new Pioneer Crossing restaurant, a 490-seat on-mountain establishment, Saturday, Dec. 24. Located just steps from the top of the Independence SuperChair on Peak 7, this new restaurant will be a staple dining option at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

“The opportunity to offer on-mountain dining of this magnitude to guests on this side of the resort is something we’ve been looking forward to for some time,” said John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer of Breckenridge Ski Resort, in a statement. “The Peak 6 and Peak 7 experience will be dramatically elevated for our guests with the combination of tremendous terrain and a state-of-the-art restaurant with incredible views of Summit County.”

The new restaurant will offer a variety of house-made options like fresh made salads to order, signature dishes like Pioneer Lamb Pie and a Mediterranean station. The restaurant highlights the mining history of Breckenridge’s past and caters to skiers and snowboarders who enjoy spending time on the north side of the resort, including Peak 6.

NEW CHEF

Breckenridge Ski Resort and Vail Resorts recently announced the appointment of the resort’s new executive chef, Ernest Brown. Chef Brown brings extensive knowledge to Breckenridge, overseeing food operations at on- and off-mountain restaurants part of the Vail Resorts family at Breckenridge including Ski Hill Grill, TBar, Vista Haus, Overlook Restaurant, The Maggie, TenMile Station, Sevens and the newly opened Pioneer Crossing.

Chef Brown began learning and expanding his culinary skills and knowledge from a young age. Working on a ranch and learning how to butcher along with the daily collection of fresh produce for his mother started his interest in the culinary field. He began his culinary career working in the steakhouse owned by his father. After moving to Las Vegas, Brown’s culinary interest became his career. Working his way from prep cook to sous chef and then to executive chef, he built a solid foundation of skills that he instills in all of his culinary creations. Chef Brown’s knowledge from the ground up led him to the challenge of opening the House of Blues inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino.

After the success of opening the House of Blues, he helped open several different restaurants in New Orleans, Chicago and Anaheim. In 2010 Brown joined Caesar’s Palace working as an executive chef opening restaurants with Bradley Ogden, Gordon Ramsay and Guy Savoy. Later, he would help create large epicurean events for Bon Appétit and networked with various chefs including Francis Payard, Giada, Bobby Flay and Emeril Lagasse. Being a family man, the family atmosphere of Breckenridge helped him make the move from Las Vegas to Breck this fall.

“We are so happy to welcome chef Brown to Breckenridge Ski Resort,” said Amy Geppi, senior director of mountain dining for Breckenridge Ski Resort, in a statement. “His extensive experience and knowledge will elevate the on-mountain experience for all guests and we know he’ll work well with our current team of experienced chefs and staff.”