Breckenridge tavern plans open mic, live karaoke contests for end of season | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge tavern plans open mic, live karaoke contests for end of season
April 18, 2017
Breckenridge tavern plans open mic, live karaoke contests for end of season
Before taking a month-long break from doing any business, the Motherloaded Tavern in Breckenridge is aiming to go out with a bang.
With that in mind, the tavern is drumming up some special prizes for the winners of tonight's live-band karaoke event, said Chmurny Cain, a representative of the tavern. The tavern is scheduled to take a month off beginning Monday, and they are having a special competition tonight for any audience members who want to perform karaoke style with a live band.
"People freaking love it," Cain said. "It is one of our most popular nights. Really, everybody just wants to be a star."
She added they hope to pair the karaoke contest with a costume contest as well, begining between 8:30 and 9 p.m., as soon as they can clear all the tables.
"Got talent, don't got talent? It doesn't matter," Cain said. "We will welcome you with open arms."
For more, MotherloadedTavern.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Explore Summit
- Rotary’s ice device floating in Lake Dillon; winners to be announced soon
- This week in history: Siren’s tone didn’t suit Breckenridge
- Weekend: Is the Easter Bunny a boy, girl or too busy to care?
- Hey Spike: From days as an NCAA mascot to community service, Summit County woman keeps the surprises coming
- Book review: “The Feud: The Hatfields and McCoys, the True Story,” by Dean King
Trending Sitewide
- The curious case of Capt. Craig Button. 20 years ago, Button crashed his A-10 into Gold Dust Peak. Two decades later, no one knows why
- Vail could be liable in ski death suit for improper signage, judge rules
- Summit County and Breckenridge now accepting lottery applications for Huron Landing
- New Summit County real estate developments help boost luxury real estate market
- A-Basin at 70: Littlebird and a lifetime spent with The Legend