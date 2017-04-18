Breckenridge tavern plans open mic, live karaoke contests for end of season | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge tavern plans open mic, live karaoke contests for end of season

Before taking a month-long break from doing any business, the Motherloaded Tavern in Breckenridge is aiming to go out with a bang.

With that in mind, the tavern is drumming up some special prizes for the winners of tonight's live-band karaoke event, said Chmurny Cain, a representative of the tavern. The tavern is scheduled to take a month off beginning Monday, and they are having a special competition tonight for any audience members who want to perform karaoke style with a live band.

"People freaking love it," Cain said. "It is one of our most popular nights. Really, everybody just wants to be a star."

She added they hope to pair the karaoke contest with a costume contest as well, begining between 8:30 and 9 p.m., as soon as they can clear all the tables.

"Got talent, don't got talent? It doesn't matter," Cain said. "We will welcome you with open arms."

For more, MotherloadedTavern.com.