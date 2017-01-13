Breckenridge Ullr Fest reclaims record for World’s Longest Shot Ski | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Ullr Fest reclaims record for World’s Longest Shot Ski
January 13, 2017
As part of Ullr Fest, Breckenridge’s celebration of the Norse god of snow, the Breckenridge Distillery broke the record for World’s Longest Shot Ski with a 1,997-foot ski, including 1,234 people. Breckenridge’s 2017 ski beat Wasatch Brewery’s previous record of 1,191 people set in Park City, Utah, in 2016. The 1,997-foot ski was composed of 420 individual skis. For the 1,234 participants, Breckenridge Distillery staff poured 1,234 ounces of Hot Box Mountain Shot, a cinnamon whiskey that’s 66.6 percent alcohol by volume.
The four-day festival pays homage to Ullr (rhymes with ruler), in hopes of bringing additional snowfall to Breckenridge and the surrounding peaks. The festivities appear to be working, with more than 4 feet of snow in the last week.
Just after the shot ski, snow-themed floats ruled the 54th annual Ullr Fest parade, which included a ski jump, dogsled teams and plenty of Vikings. Parade winners are as follows:
First Place ($500) – Kids Ski Jam by Thetford Landscaping: Kids caught air on this ski jump float.
Second Place ($300) – Ullr Love Boat by Breckenridge Grand Vacations: The Love Boat crew had a choreographed snow dance for Ullr.
Third Place ($200) – Mario Kart: Mario, Luigi, Toad and more brought the videogame to life with ATVs.
Ullr Fest events continue through Saturday, Jan. 14.
