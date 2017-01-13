Breckenridge Ullr Fest reclaims record for World’s Longest Shot Ski | SummitDaily.com

As part of Ullr Fest, Breckenridge’s celebration of the Norse god of snow, the Breckenridge Distillery broke the record for World’s Longest Shot Ski with a 1,997-foot ski, including 1,234 people. Breckenridge’s 2017 ski beat Wasatch Brewery’s previous record of 1,191 people set in Park City, Utah, in 2016. The 1,997-foot ski was composed of 420 individual skis. For the 1,234 participants, Breckenridge Distillery staff poured 1,234 ounces of Hot Box Mountain Shot, a cinnamon whiskey that’s 66.6 percent alcohol by volume.

The four-day festival pays homage to Ullr (rhymes with ruler), in hopes of bringing additional snowfall to Breckenridge and the surrounding peaks. The festivities appear to be working, with more than 4 feet of snow in the last week.

Just after the shot ski, snow-themed floats ruled the 54th annual Ullr Fest parade, which included a ski jump, dogsled teams and plenty of Vikings. Parade winners are as follows:

First Place ($500) – Kids Ski Jam by Thetford Landscaping: Kids caught air on this ski jump float.

Second Place ($300) – Ullr Love Boat by Breckenridge Grand Vacations: The Love Boat crew had a choreographed snow dance for Ullr.

Third Place ($200) – Mario Kart: Mario, Luigi, Toad and more brought the videogame to life with ATVs.

Ullr Fest events continue through Saturday, Jan. 14.