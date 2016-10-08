Broken Compass Brewing wins silver medal at Great American Beer Fest | SummitDaily.com

Broken Compass Brewing wins silver medal at Great American Beer Fest
October 8, 2016
Broken Compass Brewing in Breckenridge won a silver medal for its Ginger American Ale in the Herb and Spice Beer category at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver Saturday, Oct. 8. There were 114 entries in the category.
