Camping at Willow Lakes to end the summer (photo slideshow)
September 23, 2017
Willow Lakes west of Silverthorne in the high-elevation valley of the Gore Range had its last official summer weekend with a dusting of snow and leaves dropping from aspen trees. Approximately 6 miles into the Eagles Nest Wilderness from the Willowbrook trailhead — as long you don't take the wrong turn with the poorly labeled trail signs — it can be remote for out-of-state tourists with an abundance of trout to fish in the lakes. See more images from last weekend's overnighter to Upper Willow Lake on SummitDaily.com.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Explore Summit
- Top 6 drives to see fall foliage near Breckenridge, Colorado (video)
- Why do leaves change color? The science behind fall foliage and best places to view around Summit County
- Endurance champion talks ‘Blood Road’ before Breck Film Fest
- 37th Breck Film Fest continues to inspire, educate and entertain
- Plan your Summit County weekend: 1Run, Trivia, Strings, Ciders and Sours
Trending Sitewide
- Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Vail will close Friday morning to remove crashed semi
- Summit County firefighters again face ‘epidemic’ of unattended campfires as wildfire burns
- Man who fatally crashed into Lake Dillon was driving 60 mph, possibly intoxicated, report says
- ‘Hyperloop One’ rail concept could cut Denver-to-Summit trip down to 6 minutes
- Summit County police blotter: ‘Shady local woman’ swipes tourist’s pants and wallet in Breckenridge