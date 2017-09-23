Camping at Willow Lakes to end the summer (photo slideshow)

Willow Lakes west of Silverthorne in the high-elevation valley of the Gore Range had its last official summer weekend with a dusting of snow and leaves dropping from aspen trees. Approximately 6 miles into the Eagles Nest Wilderness from the Willowbrook trailhead — as long you don't take the wrong turn with the poorly labeled trail signs — it can be remote for out-of-state tourists with an abundance of trout to fish in the lakes. See more images from last weekend's overnighter to Upper Willow Lake on SummitDaily.com.