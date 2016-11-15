Celtic group performs in Silverthorne for library program finale | SummitDaily.com

FRISCO — The Summit County Library concludes the Adult Fall Reading Program, Read. Relax. Repeat, on Friday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. with Colcannon, a Celtic Irish group, in the Blue River Room of the North Branch Library in Silverthorne.

According to their website, Colcannon plays Irish music with panache, warmth and wit. Timeless songs and great musicianship transport the audience to another time and place. Colcannon is equally at home on the stage at a folk music festival or performing with a symphony orchestra.

Formed in 1984 in Boulder, Colcannon’s reputation has grown steadily over the years with the release of eight CDs on the Oxford Road Records label. The band’s recent CD “The Pooka and the Fiddler” received a Parent’s Choice Award for its artful interweaving of music and storytelling. The Emmy-award winning PBS special, “Colcannon in Concert,” filmed at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, has aired nationwide.

Colcannon was named ensemble-in-residence at The Colorado College, the first non-classical musical group to be awarded this position. Colcannon’s appeal crosses lines of age, gender and ethnic background.

At the end of the concert, the staff will draw the prize bag winners for the three library locations. Among the donations for the prize bags are chocolates from Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, an Arapahoe Basin Ski Area day pass for two, dinner for two to Silverheels in Frisco and many more local items.