Colorado distilleries share recipes from Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival | SummitDaily.com

Judgment on the Hill industry awards from the Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival have not yet been released. Medal winners will be posted with this story at http://www.vaildaily.com when they are announced.

Still on the Hill award winners

Mixologists from distilleries across Colorado concocted a wide range of elixirs for the annual Still on the Hill grand tasting, part of the Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival, on Saturday, Oct. 22. Here, they share their recipes for ciders, spritzers and sippers featuring liquors and liqueurs from their craft collections.

Seibert Sipper (aka 10th Mountain Manhattan)

10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co., 10thwhiskey.com

2 ounces 10th Mountain Bourbon

1 ounce sweet vermouth

1 ounce Aperol aperitif

Blend all ingredients, and barrel age two months. Combine with ice in a cocktail shaker, and strain into a rocks glass.

Limoncello Spritzer

808 Distillery, http://www.808distill.com

1 ounce Leoâ€™s Limoncello lemon liqueur

Pour into a glass over ice, and top with club soda.

Sipping Cider

Breckenridge Distillery, http://www.breckenridgedistillery.com

1 Â½ ounces Breckenridge Spiced Whiskey

Â¾ ounce sweet potato-apricot shrub

Apple cider

Apricot whipped cream

To make the shrub: Over medium heat, add a large can of sweet potatoes, Â½ cup cider vinegar, 6 ounces apricot preserves, 1 cup water and Â½ cup brown sugar. Muddle the sweet potatoes, and then stir until sugar and preserves are dissolved. Reduce heat to low for 20 minutes. Remove from heat, let cool and strain.

To make the whipped cream: Combine 2 ounces apricot liqueur, 4 ounces heavy cream and 2 ounces 1 percent milk in an iSi Cream Whipper.

Combine whiskey and shrub in a glass over ice, and top with cider. Garnish with apricot whipped cream.

291 Bourbon Sour

Distillery 291, http://www.distillery291.com

2 ounces 291 Colorado Bourbon Whiskey

1 ounce fresh squeezed lemon juice

2 ounce fresh squeezed orange juice

Â¾ ounce simple syrup

Â¼ ounce Benedictine

Stir all ingredients in a cocktail mixing glass, and serve over ice in an 8-ounce rocks glass. Garnish with orange twist.

The Brendan

Distillery 291, http://www.distillery291.com

2 ounces Skittles-infused 291 White Dog Colorado Rye Whiskey

Squirt

To make the infused whiskey: Soak purple Tropical Skittles in White Dog in a mason jar overnight (quantities depend on how many cocktails you plan to make). Strain liquid from mason jar through cheesecloth into another mason jar.

Pour infused whiskey into a Collins glass over ice, and top with Squirt.

Bourbon Caramel Apple

Dancing Pines Distillery, dancingpinesdistillery.com

1 ounce Dancing Pines Bourbon

1 ounce Dancing Pines BrÃ»lÃ©e Liqueur

Â¼ to Â½ ounce lemon juice, to reduce sweetness

3 to 4 ounces apple cider

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker, and serve over ice.

Downslope Paloma

Downslope Distilling, http://www.downslopedistilling.com

1 ounce Downslope Blanco Agave Spirit

3 ounces grapefruit soda

Splash of lime

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker, and serve over ice.

Roses By Other Names

Peach Street Distillers, http://www.peachstreetdistillers.com

1 Â½ ounces Peach Street Amaro

Â¾ ounce blood orange juice

Â½ ounce tart cherry juice

Â¼ ounce lemon juice

Â¼ ounce honey syrup

3 ounces Rocky Mountain Soda Ginger Beer

Combine Amaro, syrup and juices in cocktail shaker, add ice and shake. Fill 12-ounce Collins glass with ice; add ginger beer. Strain contents of cocktail shaker slowly into Collins glass to create layered effect. Garnish with mint sprig.

Honey Jalapeno

Spring44 Distilling, spring44.com

2 ounces Spring44 Honey Vodka

Â½ ounce triple sec

Â½ ounce lime juice

3 or 4 jalapeÃ±o wheels

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker, and serve over ice.

Plum Crazy

Woodâ€™s High Mountain Distillery, http://www.woodsdistillery.com

1 Â½ ounces Woodâ€™s Treeline Gin

2 dashes orange bitters

Â½ ounce plum-pomegranate agrodolce

Â¼ ginger simple syrup

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice, and pour into a glass. Garnish with a salted, pickled ginger and cucumber skewer.

Gun Fighter Rye Whiskey Five Spice Punch

Golden Moon Distillery, goldenmoondistillery.com

1 ounce Golden Moon Gun Fighter Rye Whiskey

1 ounce fresh orange juice

Â½ ounce fresh lemon juice

Â½ ounce ginger-lemon tea

Â¾ ounce Chinese five-spice syrup

Soda water

To make the Chinese five-spice syrup: Heat 1 cup water, 1 pound white sugar and 1 teaspoon Chinese five spice to dissolve sugar, and strain through coffee filter.

Combine first five ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Pour over ice, and top with soda water.