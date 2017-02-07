“Colorado Experience” Road Show rolls into Breckenridge with episodes about Ute people, women miners | SummitDaily.com

“Colorado Experience” Road Show rolls into Breckenridge with episodes about Ute people, women miners
February 7, 2017
What: “Colorado Experience” Road Show
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8
Where: Finkel Auditorium at Colorado Mountain College-Breckenridge, 107 Denison Placer Road.
Info: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The presentation is free.
The producers of Rocky Mountain PBS’s highest-rated, locally produced TV show, “Colorado Experience,” are coming to Colorado Mountain College-Breckenridge today for a free presentation of two episodes.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 7 p.m., Organizers say it is a first for Summit County.
“Colorado Experience” is an Emmy-winning series featuring half-hour episodes produced by Rocky Mountain PBS and History Colorado. The TV show explores everything from the colorful characters to the historic happenings that helped shape the Centennial State.
Presented in a quick-paced, educational format, previous episodes have detailed the influence of the KKK in Colorado, explored old courthouses and exposed the extravagant lives of the state’s most famous love triangle.
The two features on tap for today include “The Original Coloradans,” which is about the Ute people, who inhabited the high mountain valleys for centuries before the arrival of gold prospectors and settlers; and “Ladies of the Mines,” which tells the story of conditions for women in the high-altitude mining camps at the end of the 19th century.
Three local organizations — CMC, the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance and Summit Public Radio and TV — have come together to host this evening’s event, each with their own specific reasons for doing so, according to a news release. CMC history professor Jeremy Deem will utilize one of the episodes about the Ute people as part of his curriculum on American Indian History, while the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance expands its outreach by sharing the episode featuring women in the early mining days and Summit Public Radio & TV aims to provide quality programming in the area.
Producers from the show will be on hand to introduce the episodes and guide discussion afterward.
Additionally, there will be door prizes, and SPRTV is donating a retro-inspired radio while the heritage alliance is offering a historic tour.
“Colorado Experience” airs at 7 p.m. on Thursday nights.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Explore Summit
- Summit 360 video: Snow is falling, up to 2 feet expected in Summit County
- “Colorado Experience” Road Show rolls into Breckenridge with episodes about Ute people, women miners
- Science of Food: A current perspective of GMOs and RoundUp, part 2
- Summit 360 video: Downtown Breckenridge illuminated at night
- Breckenridge Backstage Theatre pitches ‘Toxic Avenger-The Musical’ as Valentine’s Day date idea
Trending Sitewide
- Summit County residents barely survive backcountry detour near Monarch Ski Area
- Summit County police blotter: Balsamic bandit busted in Breckenridge
- Summit County high school student struck while walking across Highway 9 in Frisco
- Summit County road update: I-70 WB open at Copper Mountain following crash
- Canada’s RED Mountain Resort shakes up traditional ski area business models