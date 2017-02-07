“Colorado Experience” Road Show rolls into Breckenridge with episodes about Ute people, women miners | SummitDaily.com

The producers of Rocky Mountain PBS’s highest-rated, locally produced TV show, “Colorado Experience,” are coming to Colorado Mountain College-Breckenridge today for a free presentation of two episodes.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the presentation begins at 7 p.m., Organizers say it is a first for Summit County.

“Colorado Experience” is an Emmy-winning series featuring half-hour episodes produced by Rocky Mountain PBS and History Colorado. The TV show explores everything from the colorful characters to the historic happenings that helped shape the Centennial State.

Presented in a quick-paced, educational format, previous episodes have detailed the influence of the KKK in Colorado, explored old courthouses and exposed the extravagant lives of the state’s most famous love triangle.

The two features on tap for today include “The Original Coloradans,” which is about the Ute people, who inhabited the high mountain valleys for centuries before the arrival of gold prospectors and settlers; and “Ladies of the Mines,” which tells the story of conditions for women in the high-altitude mining camps at the end of the 19th century.

Three local organizations — CMC, the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance and Summit Public Radio and TV — have come together to host this evening’s event, each with their own specific reasons for doing so, according to a news release. CMC history professor Jeremy Deem will utilize one of the episodes about the Ute people as part of his curriculum on American Indian History, while the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance expands its outreach by sharing the episode featuring women in the early mining days and Summit Public Radio & TV aims to provide quality programming in the area.

Producers from the show will be on hand to introduce the episodes and guide discussion afterward.

Additionally, there will be door prizes, and SPRTV is donating a retro-inspired radio while the heritage alliance is offering a historic tour.

“Colorado Experience” airs at 7 p.m. on Thursday nights.