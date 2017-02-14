Colorado film premiere of ‘Medicine of the Wolf’ coming to Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Info: This event is free and will include complimentary “thank you” provided by the Breckenridge Distillery for anyone over 21. Additionally, a handful of lucky moviegoers will receive a free poster. A $5 donation is suggested.

Colorado film premiere of ‘Medicine of the Wolf’ coming to CMC-Breck

Colorado Mountain College at Breckenridge and the Breckenridge Distillery are teaming up with the Headwaters Group and Colorado Sierra Club to present “Wolves and Whiskey,” a free showing of the award-winning documentary “Medicine of the Wolf.”

While the event is free, a $5 donation is suggested.

For the documentary, filmmakers traveled into wolf country to investigate the intrinsic value of the wolf and the nation’s forgotten promise to him. The film features footage and testimony from renowned wildlife photographer Jim Brandenburg, and the creator and director, Julia Huffman, has been featured speaking about the importance of the wolf and her work on TED Talks.

The film was predominantly funded through a Kickstarter campaign, with people from all over the world donating to see the film happen, according to its website. Additionally, Huffman was awarded the Animal Content in Entertainment Award from the Humane Society of the United States for her work.

The film also has been praised and endorsed by Jane Goodall, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Graham Nash and Jim and Jamie Dutcher from “Living with Wolves,” just to name a few.

The documentary was also honored with the Grand Jury Award at the Arizona International film festival, the Audience Choice Award at the Minneapolis International film and the Audience pick at the G2 Green Earth film festival in Venice, California.

“Medicine of the Wolf” also made it up to No. 9 on the iTunes Documentary charts.

The free screening will be at 7 p.m., Feb. 25, on the CMC campus in Breckenridge. At the event, organizers will have a limited number of commemorative posters to give away to moviegoers. There will also be a limited number available for donations, while the distillery will provide a complimentary “thank you” for anyone over 21 years old.

—Summit Daily staff