Comedy takes center stage at Wit and Wine for Timberline in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Comedy Works performers Troy Walker and Chris Voth take the stage Friday, Oct. 21 as part of Wit and Wine for Timberline, a fundraiser supporting local nonprofit Timberline Learning Center (TLC). Proceeds from the event — which includes wine tastings from Blue River Bistro, beer tastings from Broken Compass, appetizers from Food Hedz and a silent auction — support eco-friendly playground equipment (made of 99-plus percent post-consumer plastics) and the final phase of the facility’s playground renovation.

“Teaching children about the benefits of making earth-friendly choices early in life will encourage them to grow into environmentally-conscious adults,” said TLC executive director Leslie Davis in a statement.

Event headliner Voth is an award-winning comic who appeared on “Last Comic Standing 2.” In addition to his two years in a clean comedy improv troupe, Voth has worked with some of the biggest names in comedy including Dave Chappelle, Dana Carvey and Wayne Brady. Opening the evening is Troy Walker, a Colorado native who started in Denver’s open mic scene and today graces the best stages the city has to offer. Expect charming awkwardness and incredible likeability from this rising star.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6 p.m. show at the Speakeasy Theater, located at 103 S. Harris St. in Breckenridge. Tickets — $35 per person or $60 per couple — can be purchased by calling (970) 453-9656 or online at TimberlineLearningCenter.com. Spend the evening laughing for a great cause: updated, eco-friendly playground equipment for the community’s future leaders.