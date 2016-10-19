Día de los Muertos celebration in Breckenridge offers free activities Oct. 21-23 | SummitDaily.com

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, Oct. 21

Opening Party & Reception: 6 to 8 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, free

The community is invited to the Dìa de los Muertos kick-off party, celebrating the first night of the weekend festivities. The evening will feature a cash bar, family activities, traditional face painting and a reception for visual artist Tony Ortega, whose original pastels from the children’s book Aztec Adventures of Cholo, Vato and Pano will be on view at Old Masonic Hall through Nov. 9.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Dìa de los Muertos Face Painting: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Quandary Antiques Cabin; free; first come, first served

Artists Leah Reddell and Alison Kenyon bring their extreme face painting experience to Breckenridge for a weekend of creative face paintings of skulls, masks, and flowers.

Aztec Dance Workshop: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, upper studio; free — space limited; first come, first served

Learn the history and significance of the danza to Dìa de los Muertos with Grupo Huitzilopochtli Danza Azteca. The company has been in the Denver area for 40 years and is under the direction of Capitan Raul Chavez, a fifth-generation danzante from Mazatlan, Mexico. This hands-on dance workshop will prepare families for the candle light vigil on Saturday night and the altar dedication on Sunday. Participants will be able to join in one of the grupos sacred dances for these two events, if they wish.

Skeleton + Katrina Masks for Families: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, lower studio; free; space limited. First come, first served

Inspired by sugar skull face painting, you will learn how to decorate your own unique Day of the Dead mask. But unlike face paint, you won’t have to wash your mask off at the end of the celebration. All materials provided.

Sugar Skull Decorating for Families: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Fuqua Livery Stable; free; space limited. First come, first served

Mexico possesses a rich and complex relationship with death that extends far beyond the Day of the Dead holiday and its iconic sugar skulls. In this workshop you will receive an introduction to the customs of Día de los Muertos and the symbolism of the sugar skull. All materials provided.

Community Altar: 1 to 3 p.m., Randall Barn; free

Day of the Dead altars honor the lives of those who have passed. Creating these altars is one of the most important traditions during Day of the Dead in Mexico — and in Mexican-American and Latino communities worldwide. The modern Mexican holiday is a rich blending of traditions, its origins traced back to beliefs and activities of indigenous peoples of Central and South Mexico, as well as Catholic celebrations of All Saints Day and All Souls’ Day. The community is invited to bring photographs of loved ones and flowers to place on a communal altar that will be on display in the Randall Barn on the Breckenridge Arts District campus. Instructions and history of the altar will be given throughout the day in Spanish and English. Little calavera notes will be adorned with your personalized messages to send greetings to those dearly departed.

Aztec Dance Workshop: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, upper studio; free; space limited. First come, first served

Dancing Puppets with Tony Ortega: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Old Masonic Hall, lower studio; free; space limited. First-come, first-served

Create a festive dancing skeleton that moves and creates spooky shadows. This workshop is open to ages 9 and up. All materials provided.

Paper Flowers/Papel Flores-Making for Families: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Fuqua Livery Stable; free; space limited. First-come, first-served

Come learn the tradition of creating handcrafted paper flowers. In this workshop you will learn the art of Papel Picado and traditional Mexican paper flowers. Both of these Mexican traditions utilize thin paper commonly cut from tissue paper using a guide and either small chisels or scissors. This workshop is open to all ages. All materials provided.

Candle Light Vigil & Community March: 6:30 to 9 p.m., Old Masonic Hall & Ridge Street Arts Square; free

This is a time of remembrance, sacred tradition, love and bringing all our community together. Dr. Rene Fajardo of MSU Denver will speak on the ceremonial importance of Dìa de los Muertos.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Dìa de los Muertos Face Painting: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Quandary Antiques Cabin; free; first come, first served

Community Altar: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Randall Barn; free

Sugar Skull Decorating for Families; 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Fuqua Livery Stable; free; space limited. First come, first served

Skull Bracelets: 12 to 1 p.m., Fuqua Livery Stable; free; space limited. First come, first served

Aztec Dance Parade & Altar Dedication: 1 to 2 p.m., Old Masonic Hall & Randall Barn; free