Dirty Girl Mud Run on June 10 at Copper Mountain | SummitDaily.com

Online registration is available for the Dirty Girl Mud Run, one of the world's largest women's only mud runs to raise awareness for breast cancer, on June 10 at Copper Mountain Resort.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Board for Breast Cancer, a nonprofit foundation that advocates for early detection and a healthy, active and sustainable lifestyle to prevent breast cancer.

In addition, participants will have the opportunity to organize teams, fundraise, dress up, win prizes and more.

Participants are being encouraged to make it a girls weekend with music, yoga and wine tasting events taking place before and after the 5K muddy obstacle course.

More details, including registration and lodging deals, go to GoDirtyGirl.com/copper.