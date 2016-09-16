Copper Mountain hosts Chubby Chili Pepper & Whiskey Fest | SummitDaily.com

As fall kicks into full swing in Summit County, fire up the taste buds with a variety of chili concoctions paired with whiskey cocktails at Copper Mountain Resort’s Chubby Chili Pepper and Whiskey Fest on Saturday, Sept. 17, from noon to 5 p.m. Copper chefs will prepare signature dishes all using one special ingredient — the Colorado-grown Chubby Chili Pepper. Bring a slow cooker and compete in the Community Chili Cook-Off, or sign up for the cornhole tournament with a $500 cash prize. Live music from The Samples, The Freddy Jones Band and Town Cavalry will round out the event.

Tickets are $1 each. Restaurants set the price for samples, usually between $3 and $5. Tickets are packaged online in groups of 20 and can be picked up at the event at the ticket tent. Cocktails will be available for $6 each at the centrally located bar. Tickets will be accepted in many Copper Mountain businesses until close of business on Sept. 17, no refunds. General admission and parking is free. Go to www.coppercolorado.com for more information.